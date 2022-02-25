It didn't take long for the Lewisville softball team to receive a crash course in resilience.
The Lady Farmers were dealt a four-run deficit heading into the bottom of the seventh inning in their season opener against Little Elm on Feb. 15. Behind three doubles in a span of four at-bats, Lewisville erased that margin and seized a 12-11 come-from-behind victory over the Lady Lobos -- a win that kick-started an opening week where the Lady Farmers posted a 4-1 record.
"I thought it was a pretty good first week. That Little Elm game started off a little rocky, but we really admired the fight that they showed," said Porscha Albert, Lewisville head coach. "We were down big twice that game and it would have been really easy to lay down, but they fought back and I think that speaks a lot to how much they want it and how much they believe in themselves this season."
It was a dramatic start to Albert's first season leading the Lady Farmers, returning to her alma mater after guiding Frisco Memorial to a district championship and regional quarterfinal appearance last year.
Lewisville initially took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning behind a two-run double from senior Jadyn Grandison but promptly found itself playing catch-up after surrendering seven unanswered runs.
Little Elm opened up an 11-7 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, as the Lady Farmers rode extra-base hits from junior Rylee Brice, senior Aubrey Bowers and sophomore Paislie Allen -- the lattermost clubbing a liner to right field for the walk-off win.
"I wasn't expecting that kind of drama, but the girls responded very well. I think there were some nerves for that game, being the first one of the season and the first one at home with a new coach," Albert said. "They wanted to play well and I think there were a lot of elements that led to a lot of drama in that one, but high-drama games are usually the most exciting. I'm glad we were at least able to give the fans an exciting game."
The Lady Farmers avoided any high-wire heroics later in the week in compiling a 3-1 record at the Mid-Cities Classic, played at LD Bell, Colleyville Heritage and Grapevine High Schools. Lewisville tightened up things defensively, surrendering just five total runs in wins over Haltom (15-1), Bell (5-2) and Keller Timber Creek (4-2). Seniors Rikki Murray, Bailee Pope and sophomore Dominique Vargas all earned wins in the circle.
At the plate, the Lady Farmers enjoyed contributions up and down the lineup -- Albert noted that through one week, eight players are hitting .300 or better. She lauded the connection atop the batting order with Brice and Bowers setting the table for that production.
"Having [Brice] and Aubrey together in the one-two, they've been phenomenal together," Albert said. "To have that kind of one-two punch to start a game offensively has been really valuable. They work together and that dynamics pairs well for us."
Grandison, meanwhile, continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery but has still managed to contribute at the plate. Underclassmen like sophomore Hannah Briscoe and Allen, the 2021 6-6A freshman of the year, have also shined early on.
"We're doing a lot of good things. We're learning a lot ... they're growing and they're asking questions. When we watch film, they pinpoint certain scenarios that they want to review and talk about," Albert said.
The Lady Farmers' lone setback came in their tournament finale, dropping a 7-0 verdict to a Heritage squad ranked No. 3 among the area's 5A teams by DFW Fastpitch. The game got away from Lewisville late, surrendering five runs in the final inning.
"It showed we still have some growing to do, but I don't think anyone was taking the loss as hard as the score might indicate we should have," Albert said. "There were a lot of learning moments and it was a valuable loss for us. I'd be excited to see how we'd do against them later in the season because they wouldn't be facing the same team."
A chance at a bounce-back showing was a bit slow to materialize. Weather concerns forced a cancellation of Tuesday's matchup against The Colony and Thursday's area-wide glaze of ice shelved the first day of games at the Byron Nelson/Southlake Carroll Varsity Round Robin.
"Like everybody else, we're just doing the best we can with [the weather]," Albert said. "We're getting creative with workouts and being a three-campus school, we put our gyms to really good use and get some time in the weight room. We have competitive drills, conditioning drills and a lot of drills geared towards teamwork.
"We're doing a lot of mental stuff right now and when we can get outside, we do for a bit just so the girls can keep getting acclimated to playing in that weather."
Lewisville hopes for a bit more normalcy to its routine for this coming week, scheduled to return to the field at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a road game at Southlake Carroll.
