On the doorstep of summer break, the Lewisville girls athletic programs teamed up to take a different approach to the final days of the 2020-21 school year.
All week long, the Lady Farmers have been conducting a multi-sport tournament, meshing athletes from the high school’s volleyball, girls basketball, girls soccer and girls wrestling programs for a team-based competition where all female varsity athletes participated in a different sport each day.
“We were just tossing around ideas on how the girls could enjoy the last week of school but also get something competitive out of it,” said Cara Sumpter, Lewisville head volleyball coach. “Plus, it gives them a chance to see what goes into the other sports and gain a respect for how tough a lot of them are.”
Sumpter said that Lewisville had done iterations of this concept in the past, but that this was the first year that the student-athletes were split into teams that included peers across all four sports. Each team consisted of a mix of volleyball players, basketball players, soccer players and wrestlers — forcing some athletes to step a bit outside their comfort zones and others to help them along the way.
“They did a good job knowing that everyone around them wasn’t as aware or keen on how to play soccer and really helping and supporting them,” said Bridget Hernandez, Lewisville head girls soccer coach. “They were passing the ball around to athletes who hadn’t ever really played soccer and letting them have some fun with it. They communicated really well, too.”
Each day was devoted to playing a different sport — volleyball on Monday, soccer on Tuesday and basketball on Wednesday. In the spirit of competition, points were tallied along the way each day based on each team’s performance — the first-place team received 10 points with eight going to second place and six going to third.
Mixed in each morning was some time spent on the wrestling mats, although there were no points at stake during those sessions. Sumpter said that time was mainly devoted to teaching the girls how to perform various wrestling moves.
“The biggest surprise was with wrestling,” she said. “A lot of them don’t know much about wrestling, so we spent a little time on wrestling every day on top of the other sports. We just wanted them to learn the moves in wrestling — I think there’s a perception that it’s easy to get hurt wrestling, but they enjoyed seeing how there are safe ways to do all of that stuff, and some of them were even talking about maybe trying to wrestle next year. A lot of the different programs brought something new for the kids.”
The unique competition also afforded student-athletes a chance to apply their skill sets in a completely different setting, which in some cases wound up making the transition to a different sport a bit more seamless.
“They were really good at volleyball, surprisingly. They’re just really scrappy, defensive players who didn’t want to let anything hit the floor,” Hernandez said of her soccer players. “They didn’t have as great a shot in basketball, but they played spectacular defense. They just have trouble shooting with their hands.
“Our little freshman, Brianna Sibounheuang, was one of the kids who was great at everything. She had some really nice passes in volleyball, did a good job playing point guard in basketball and obviously played pretty well in soccer.”
Sibounheuang wasn’t alone, as she was part of the team that finished atop the standings across three days of competition, along with Averi Culver, Tiara Rebollar, Ruby Ruiz, Natalie Rodriguez, Milana Harris, Zamaria Lyons and Wyntr McCracken. Those student-athletes then took the floor Thursday morning to play a team of Lewisville coaches in a 15-point volleyball set — something both sides were particularly looking forward to.
“We took it really serious. We’ve got a good group of coaches and we played it all out,” Sumpter said. “We definitely weren’t holding back and told them we weren’t going to.”
Although that wound up being the case, as the coaches bested the players 15-7, Sumpter and Hernandez were pleased with how the tournament went — not just in bringing athletes from different sports together for a common goal but in building support across all Lewisville girls sports.
“It also gave them a chance to better get to know the athletes from the different programs,” Sumpter added. “We ended every single day talking about how we’re all female athletes, we may not get to talk to each other every day but we should still be supporting each other and going to each other’s games. It was cool to see them teaching players from a different sport how to play their sport.”
