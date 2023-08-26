LEWISVILLE -- Lewisville's vaunted defense picked up right where it left off in 2022 Friday in its opener against Garland Naaman Forest, scoring three first-half defensive touchdowns and limiting the Rangers to 8 yards of offense in the opening two quarters en route to a 50-7 victory to kick off the 2023 season.
In addition to the three defensive scores, the Farmers returned an interception inside the Naaman Forest 5-yard line and blocked a punt out of the end zone to storm out to a commanding 50-0 lead at halftime.
The Farmers also had three different players record touchdown runs in the first half before giving way to substitutes in the second half amidst 100-degree temperatures despite a delayed start in an effort to avoid the heat.
"It was pretty impressive from the defense," said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. "We wanted to come out and play a really good game on special teams. We talked about getting after them on our punt block and what we wanted to do on returns and we wanted to make that part of the game really special. So the blocked punt was huge, but the defense had already set the tone by then. They just did a great job of punching at the ball and being aware and making plays."
After being forced to punt on their opening possession, the Farmers opened the scoring when Zephen Walker scooped up a lost fumble and returned it 58 yards to the house for a 7-0 lead.
On Naaman Forest's ensuing possession, a trio of Lewisville defenders converged on Rangers' quarterback Deangelo Perales, forcing another fumble which was returned 21 yards to the end zone by Alijah Alleyne.
Still in the first quarter, Sean Oliver - who also earned a pair of sacks in the opening quarter - intercepted a screen pass and returned it 21 yards paving the way for a 4-yard Viron Ellison touchdown run.
On Lewisville's following series, Flower Mound transfer Addison Wells wasted no time making an impact for his new team, darting 38 yards for a touchdown on his first carry as a Farmer.
After the Farmers tacked on two more points courtesy of a blocked punt out of the end zone by Mark Cooper, sophomore running back Tenel Hill chipped in a 20-yard scoring run for a 36-0 margin with 6:49 remaining in the second quarter.
Lewisville wasn't close to done, however, with Zach Waller intercepting Perales for a 32-yard touchdown and quarterback Ethan Terrell connecting with Gabriel Lewis from 8 yards out to head to the break.
With Lewisville's defense scoring consistently and forcing short fields, the Farmers ran just 21 plays of offense in the first half.
Terrell finished 8-of-12 passing for 81 yards and a score, including completions to five different receivers, to go with four rushes for 50 yards.
"We needed some plays to get better and rep but it is a team-game," Odle said. "That's why we needed those guys still in there at the end of the first half - to get better at some things.
"I think we showed our depth and we played a lot of guys tonight and a lot of guys contributed. We talked about that coming in, especially with the heat, that this would be a night to showcase our depth and our team. Some of it was forced, but a lot of it was planned."
For Naaman Forest, running back Ivan Garcia posted game-highs of 21 carries and 99 rushing yards, while Paredes completed an 8-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Dylan Turner.
In the second half, Lewisville running back Vance Walker rushed for 75 yards on nine carries, while Walker completed an 11-yard pass to Kamryon Brown in relief of Terrell.
Things figure to get tougher for the Farmers next week, however, as they travel to Dallas to face a Highland Park squad that rolled past Marcus in its opener, 56-24.
"HP, here we come," Odle said. "We know it's a tough place to play against a fantastic program. It's a great test for us and that's why they're on the schedule."
