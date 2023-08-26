Lewisville

Lewisville senior Tony-Louis Nkuba, pictured in previous action, and the Farmers' defense had no trouble slowing Naaman Forest on Friday.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

LEWISVILLE -- Lewisville's vaunted defense picked up right where it left off in 2022 Friday in its opener against Garland Naaman Forest, scoring three first-half defensive touchdowns and limiting the Rangers to 8 yards of offense in the opening two quarters en route to a 50-7 victory to kick off the 2023 season.

In addition to the three defensive scores, the Farmers returned an interception inside the Naaman Forest 5-yard line and blocked a punt out of the end zone to storm out to a commanding 50-0 lead at halftime.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments