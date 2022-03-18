PLANO -- It hasn't taken much for the Lewisville softball team to flip the switch during District 6-6A play.
And for as well as Plano handled its first swim through the Lady Farmers' lineup on Friday, the second trip offered starkly different results.
Following a scoreless three innings, Lewisville posted all seven of its runs between the fourth and sixth frames to complement a shutdown effort by sophomore pitcher Dominique Vargas and the defense for a 7-0 road victory.
Friday's win continued Lewisville's unbeaten start to 6-6A, improving to 4-0. Plano, which entered the contest anxious to build off a 3-1 victory over Hebron on Tuesday, dipped to 1-3.
"They're having fun. They're having a blast and so am I. Since that first week in practice, we've been telling this group that they're a playoff team," said Porscha Albert, Lewisville head coach. "I think the more they hear it and see it, the more they buy into it. They're playing like it's no longer an if but when they get to playoffs."
So far, so good. The Lady Farmers exited Friday as the only remaining unbeaten in 6-6A and have outscored their first four district opponents 50-10. They entered the night tied for first place with Marcus, but the Lady Marauders dropped a 3-2 decision to Plano West.
Lewisville continued its winning ways against Plano but not without some initial resistance. With junior Jayden Bluitt in the circle, the Lady Wildcats bottled up the Lady Farmers' high-powered attack through three innings -- allowing just two base runners during a stretch that left both teams gridlocked at 0-0.
"All respect to Bluitt. She was spinning the heck out of that ball," Albert said. "She was doing great and busted us inside. I think we were looking for something more on the outside corner."
It wasn't until the top of the fourth inning when sophomore Paislie Allen recorded the game's first hit, lobbing a single over the Plano infield.
It was a contagious moment for the Lady Farmers, who broke the seal moments later with the game's first run after an RBI double from freshman Kianne Curtin. A hard-hit liner by freshman Kaitlyn Moreno then rifled off the glove of a Plano outfielder to score another run, and sophomore Megan Till upped the count to 3-0 following an RBI single of her own.
Mid 4th: Lewisville 3, Plano 0Lady Farmers score 3 runs on 3 hits (the 1st hits of the night) to take control. An RBI by Megan Till closes out a strong frame for Lewisville. https://t.co/8kwCFMnn7c pic.twitter.com/acIOw2a3a2— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 19, 2022
"I think we had gone through the order one time, and we weren't trying to do anything fancy, we just wanted to put the ball in play," Albert said. "I think that's one of the coolest things about this group is that they will find a way to get it done."
From spraying balls through the Plano defense in the third inning, to manufacturing a run in the fourth off a sacrifice bunt by senior Rikki Murray, the Lady Farmers found their footing and promptly put the Lady Wildcats on the defensive.
Plano had its hands full trying to get a beat on Vargas, who recorded the team's first district shutout of the season. She limited the Lady Wildcats to just three hits on the night, surrendering a pair of doubles to senior Bella Bishop and junior Kyndall Ramby, plus a single by senior Kailey Blackmon.
But each time the Lady Wildcats were able to maneuver someone into scoring position, Vargas and the Lewisville defense limited any further damage.
"We talked to [Vargas] before the game and her start against Flower Mound and she admitted it wasn't one of her best," Albert said. "We wanted to see how she was feeling today and we wanted to give her a shot to bounce back and she absolutely rose to the occasion."
Vargas added nine strikeouts to her complete-game performance -- a welcome complement to another big night at the plate for the Lady Farmers. Allen and senior Aubrey Bowers logged two hits apiece in the win, the latter adding two RBIs on a sixth-inning triple.
Bluitt also struck out nine across 6.2 innings pitched, tagged with the loss after surrendering seven runs on nine hits.
The Lady Wildcats look to bounce back at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Plano East, while Lewisville returns that same time for a home tilt against a Coppell squad tied for second place in the district at 3-1.
FINAL: Lewisville 7, Plano 0After a hitless 3 innings between these 2, @FarmersSoftball catches fire in the 4th and never looks back, keeping its unbeaten district record intact at 4-0. Dominique Vargas closes out the shutout win with a strikeout. Plano falls to 1-3 in 6-6A. https://t.co/Oma5y1eGj2 pic.twitter.com/KMtLipxFH7— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 19, 2022
