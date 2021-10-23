LEWISVILLE - It took all of one play for Lewisville standout running back and Oregon State commit Damien Martinez to make an impact Friday in his return to the backfield following an ankle injury.
Martinez scored from 26 yards out on Lewisville's first play from scrimmage and the Farmers never looked back, rolling past Coppell at home, 38-15, to remain perfect on the season and in District 6-6A (8-0, 5-0).
Martinez finished with 116 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries for the Farmers, while quarterback Ethan Terrell completed 14-of-21 passes for 186 yards, including seven completions the way of Armani Winfield for a game-high 133 yards.
Lewisville was equally up to snuff defensively, limiting the Cowboys (3-5, 2-3) to 193 yards, and also excelled on special teams by consistently pinning Coppell deep in its own territory in addition to converting three field goals and a two-point conversion.
“We wanted to play physical and fast because we knew Coppell was going to be a tough team to move the ball against, especially on the ground,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “I thought we did a good job of that, but I really think our kickoff team set the tone. We didn’t give them any short-field situations and I think that’s where it all started for us tonight.”
The sound special teams play began from the jump as Lewisville’s Caden Jenkins returned the opening kickoff 56 yards. That return, coupled with a face mask penalty, set up Lewisville at Coppell’s 26-yard line from where Martinez darted untouched into the end zone for an 8-0 lead following an Armani Winfield run for the two-point conversion.
The Cowboys actually countered with a score of their own when a 57-yard reception by Andrew Nelson set up a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jack Fishpaw.
But Coppell’s offense would find little success the rest of night before finally returning to the end zone with 6:18 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Fishpaw to Luca Grosoli.
“I thought we played hard and with effort and really battled,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “We just couldn’t really move the ball. They were tough to run against and we had some guys open and didn’t make the play. That’s tough to do against a team like Lewisville.”
Fishpaw finished the night completing 9-of-19 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown while also adding 42 yards and a score on the ground.
Nelson had three receptions for 73 yards, while Grosoli had two catches for 53 yards.
While the win kept Lewisville perfect on the season, Coppell's playoff prospects took a hit with the defeat as the Cowboys fell to 2-3 in 6-6A action.
Coppell will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Plano East.
“We have to win next week for the last game to matter, so that’s our only focus,” DeWitt said. “We have to treat this one like a playoff game and practice and prepare that way. I think our kids will respond though.”
Lewisville continues at 7 p.m. Friday on the road in its annual Axe Game series against rival Marcus.
“We really cut down on our mistakes today and 100% that’s what you have to do to beat good teams and beat them soundly,” Odle said. “Now our focus is to get some treatment and get healthy and try to win each day. Our guys are talented and have bought in and will be ready for a huge game against Marcus.”
