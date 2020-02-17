GRAPEVINE — In a game defined by defense, the Lewisville and Keller girls basketball teams combined for 47 turnovers in Monday’s bi-district playoff opener — including a staggering 31 generated by the state-ranked Lady Indians.
It was the Lady Farmers, however, who came away with the biggest takeaway of the night.
With Keller nursing the ball and targeting a go-ahead basket inside the final 30 seconds of the contest, the Lady Indians fumbled a pass that led to a steal for Lewisville freshman Mya Dotson, who raced to the other end of the floor and finished a layup over a Keller defender for a 53-51 lead with 15 seconds remaining.
The Lady Indians, whose offense fed off the team’s hyper-aggressive defense all game, were then tasked with creating a basket without the aid of a turnover or a fast-break. Lewisville’s half-court defense, which was as smothering Monday as it has been all season, didn’t budge, and the Lady Farmers scored a first-round upset over a Keller team ranked No. 9 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
“They were just playing with each other and for each other. They didn’t want to turn in their uniforms tomorrow,” said Sally Allsbrook, Lewisville head coach.
Even before Monday’s frenetic finish, the Lady Farmers had sounded the upset alarm — keeping pace with a four-loss Keller team despite committing 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone and surrendering a 12-0 run to begin the second half.
Lewisville’s resolve staked District 6-6A’s third-place finisher to a 38-37 deficit entering the fourth quarter, which went on to feature five ties and three lead changes. The last belonged to the Lady Farmers, who looked to have gained some minor separation after consecutive baskets by junior Laila Lawrence and Dotson gave Lewisville a 48-44 lead with 3:30 remaining.
Keller had an answer, trimming the gap on a 3-pointer from Cambridge Mathews and later knotting the count at 51-51 with 1:12 to go following a scoop layup that Emma Taylor converted despite being fouled.
The Lady Farmers let two chances at retaking the lead get away after missing free throws on separate trips to the line, which granted Keller a chance at the lead in game’s closing moments. One turnover later, and Dotson had Lewisville back in front for good.
“[Dotson is] a freshman who got pulled up about five games ago,” Allsbrook said. “If anybody’s going to get it done, it’s Mya. She’s the hardest-working kid I’ve ever seen in my coaching career.”
While Dotson put the finishing touches on Monday’s upset win, Lawrence overwhelmed the Keller frontcourt for the entire second half — scoring 16 of her game-high 22 points over the final two quarters. That included a trio of and-one finishes and a crafty euro-step layup with 1:40 to go that sent the Lewisville crowd into a frenzy.
“The girls found her. Laila is that good of a player to where she has the ability to do that every time, but the girls were finally able to find her,” Allsbrook said. “It’s a credit to the guards for being able to do that so effectively.”
Lawrence added 13 rebounds in the win, including four offensive boards against a Keller bunch that surrendered 17 on the night. Where the Lady Indians struggled on the glass, they made up for it by forcing a dizzying tempo thanks to a fast-rotating, high-pressure defense that had Lewisville scrambling for large chunks of Monday’s contest.
Those takeaways helped stake Keller to a 15-10 lead after one quarter and helped the team erase a 30-22 halftime deficit with 12 unanswered points to begin the third quarter. Lewisville’s defense, while not as overwhelming in the turnover department, walled off clean looks inside for the Lady Indians and limited their state-ranked foe to just six made field goals in the first half.
“It’s just a matter of us — we’re going to make mistakes and miss shots, but if we can keep fighting on the defensive end, we’ll be OK,” Allsbrook said.
Juniors Eryka Patton and Haley Allen added 10 points apiece for the Lady Farmers, who advance to the area round for the first time since 2017. Up next is a second-round tilt with top-ranked Duncanville, which cruised to a 65-47 victory over Mansfield Summit on Monday, at a time and place to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.