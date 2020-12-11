LEWISVILLE - Despite moving from the regular season to the playoffs, Lewisville’s high-powered offense didn’t miss a beat Friday night in its Class 6A Division I battle with McKinney Boyd.
It also rode the momentum of game-changing plays from its defense for a second consecutive Friday.
The result was 48-24 victory over the Broncos that sends Lewisville (7-3, 4-2 in District 6-6A) to the area round of the postseason for the second time in three years.
The Farmers will square off against Arlington Martin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts & Athletic Complex.
“The preparation was great and the kids were ready for the moment and really competed,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “I was thinking about it earlier that if we win, then winning two bi-district championships in three years after not being (in the playoffs) for a while is an awesome accomplishment for us.”
Running back Damien Martinez continued his stellar season for the Farmers, rushing 25 times for 293 yards and five touchdowns, while quarterback and Boise State pledge Taylen Green completed 8-of-14 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown to go with 38 yards on the ground and an additional score.
“This feels great to come out here and make history for our team,” Martinez said. “The way we won and to get that golden ball, it’s a great feeling. I just have to thank the offensive line for opening up huge holes and then our defense coming up with plays.”
For the second consecutive week, that unit came up with a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line and the offense marched 99 yards on their ensuing drive for a game-changing score.
This week's stop, made by Ke'marion Jones, came midway through the second quarter and preceded an 81-yard run by Martinez and 10-yard touchdown run by Green — part of a 34-0 scoring streak. That run also included a drive that saw Lewisville secure consecutive fourth-down conversions en route to Martinez's second touchdown run of the half.
Boyd, meanwhile, scored on its opening possession but didn't find the end zone again until late in the third quarter when quarterback Ryan Shackelton connected with Dominique Stevenson from 16 yards out with 2:01 remaining.
On the night, Shackelton threw for 217 yards and two scores, while Stevenson finished with three receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns and Brooks Rigney had eight catches for 120 yards.
“I love our kids, but we didn’t come out fighting and battling like we have all year and that’s my fault,” said Joe McBride, Boyd head coach. “I’m the coach and I have to get them playing at a higher level from the start. We just didn’t put our best foot forward defensively. We’ve played much better than that all year long, but kudos to Lewisville. They have some really good players over there.”
The Broncos had a chance to regain the momentum and get back in the contest on their opening possession of the second half. However, after moving deep into Lewisville territory, the drive stalled on a bad snap resulting in an 18-yard loss and paving the way for a Cameren Jenkins interception on third-and-long.
And as has been the case often of late, Lewisville wasted no time taking advantage of a turnover forced by the defense when Green hit the area’s leading receiver, Isiah Stevens, for a 39-yard gain and Martinez followed with a 2-yard touchdown plunge for a 34-10 lead with 7:33 remaining.
The finishing touches came moments later when after an intentional grounding set the Farmers back with a second-and-27 from their own 2-yard line, Brent Allen hauled in a 94-yard reception that led to an Armani Winfield touchdown catch.
“(Pinned deep in their own end) is not where we want to be, but we trust those guys up front and with the weapons we have outside it’s tough to gamble,” Odle said. “It really just comes down to execution though.”
As noted, Lewisville will now face an Arlington Martin squad that rolled in the bi-district round over Richardson on Thursday, 58-14.
“It’s great to be bi-district champions again,” Odle said. “But we don’t want to stop there, though. We’re ready to take the next step as a program and we have a big challenge coming up next.”
Boyd, meanwhile, will look to bounce back next year following a 2020 campaign that featured just two returning starters.
“We didn’t get the end of offseason or spring ball,” McBride said. “We knew early on could be tough and would be bumpy before it got better, but to get that experience and find our personnel, we made a lot of progress this year. We just didn’t play our best tonight.”
