When Zamirya Lyons made Lewisville’s top volleyball team for the first time last season, she used it as an opportunity to learn from some of the Farmers’ top players.
Among those players that helped Lyons get comfortable with the speed of the varsity game was Mya Black, now a freshman at the University of Texas at Permian Basin. Black led by example on the court, finishing last fall with 290 kills, 31 service aces, 47 blocks and 74 digs. She was named to the all-District 6-6A first team for her efforts.
Lyons was a sponge with the all of the information that was passed along to her, and because of it, she seamlessly fit in with her teammates. Not only did she earn significant playing time, but was named all-district honorable mention after she finished with 134 kills, 42 digs and 83 blocks.
However, Lewisville lost Black and Ciera Speight, who logged 105 kills last season, to graduation. So, as just one of two returning all-district performers – the other being senior libero Aaliyah Scott – Lyons is being asked to do a lot more for the Farmers this fall. Lyons has handled everything that head coach Cara Sumpter and her coaching staff has asked and then some.
Lyons has had a huge impact for Lewisville, which already has 11 wins – just two wins shy of matching its win total from all of last fall – and on an individual basis, has already surpassed individual totals from last season in some statistical categories. She has a team-high 35 blocks to accompany 130 kills, 47 digs and 17 service aces.
During a tournament in Duncanville in August, Lyons was named to the all-tournament team after she helped to lead Lewisville to a second-place finish.
Lyons is not only looking to help the Farmers build on a strong start but also help to lead Lewisville to its first district win since 2018.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Lyons chats about her adjustment to the varsity level, how she got into volleyball, leading Lewisville to second place in the Duncanville tournament and reveals the list of her favorite pregame snacks.
SLM: How much did the upperclassmen from last season’s team help you to feel comfortable?
ZL: They just helped me to see the court, including hitting things, and adjusting to the varsity level. I wasn't as confident in my skill set as I am now. I have more responsibility and I like helping my underclassmen. I tell them to keep working and to inspire themselves and to fight for a varsity spot.
SLM: What did it mean for you to make the all-district team last season?
ZL: It makes me believe in myself and makes me feel that I can be something in the future.
SLM: How did you get into volleyball?
ZL: I started in middle school, and I just needed something to do. I chose volleyball.
SLM: How great of a feeling was it for Lewisville to finish in second place in the Duncanville tournament?
ZL: Us winning as a whole was great and our communication was really good.
SLM: Who are some players on the team that have stepped up?
ZL: Anaya Brown and Natalya Becker. Anaya has gotten better on defense and so has Natalya.
SLM: What are your favorite pregame snacks?
ZL: I love Goldfish – the cheddar ones – and Cool Ranch Doritos.
