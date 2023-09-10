Zamirya Lyons Lewisville

Lewisville senior middle blocker Zamirya Lyons has logged 35 blocks, 130 kills and 47 digs through the first month of the 2023 season.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When Zamirya Lyons made Lewisville’s top volleyball team for the first time last season, she used it as an opportunity to learn from some of the Farmers’ top players.

Among those players that helped Lyons get comfortable with the speed of the varsity game was Mya Black, now a freshman at the University of Texas at Permian Basin. Black led by example on the court, finishing last fall with 290 kills, 31 service aces, 47 blocks and 74 digs. She was named to the all-District 6-6A first team for her efforts.


