FLOWER MOUND - Marcus' football team extended its win streak in its storied rivalry series with Lewisville to three games Friday and ended the Farmers bid at an unbeaten regular season in the process with a 40-27 victory at home.
Not only did the win give the Marauders a 20-15-1 edge in the overall series, it propelled Marcus (7-2, 5-1) into a tie for first in the District 6-6A standings with the Farmers (8-1, 5-1) with one game remaining.
Marcus scored twice in a three-play sequence and had three touchdowns while forcing two turnovers and a turnover on downs over a stretch of 5:28 spanning the end of the third and early fourth quarter to break what had been a 13-13 deadlock.
The Marauders' also had a fourth-down stop late in the fourth to seal the win as the Farmers were hoping to pull within a score with 3:33 remaining.
With a win Thursday at Plano East, Marcus will clinch its third consecutive district title - a program record.
“Winning the district three times in a row would just be amazing to me,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “Last year was two and now we can carry it to three years in a row and that’s incredible. I’m elated right now.”
As noted, both squads were knotted at 13 apiece following a Lewisville field goal via Freddy Joya, but the Marauders quickly surged back in front just 32 seconds later on a 21-yard touchdown reception by Ashton Cozart from Jaxxon Warren.
On the first play of Lewisville’s ensuing possession, the Marauders forced a fumble a promptly took advantage on the next play with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Warren to Dallas Dudley.
Then an interception and 35-yard return by Chance Sautter paved the way for a 6-yard Walker Wells touchdown run and the Marauders were on their way leading 33-13 with 11:33 remaining.
“I mean that (sequence) was it,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “We didn’t play a very good first half and didn’t execute or do the things we wanted to do. It was kind of first half where we didn’t play very well against a good team and were still in it. We came out in the second half and got a stop and went down the field and shot ourselves in the foot again. You’re sitting second-and-one and end up kicking a field goal. That wasn’t optimal and then the wheels came off a bit. At the end of the day we didn’t coach good enough or play well enough.”
Wells finished with 18 carries for 133 yards and the aforementioned touchdown for Marcus, while fellow back Gabe Espinoza ran for 51 yards and a score.
Quarterback Jaxxon Warren, meanwhile, completed 17-of-25 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, including six the way of Dudley for 77 yards. Connor Vaughn also had 76 receiving yards for Marcus.
“(Wells is) special,” Atkinson said. “He and Gabe are a two-headed monster and are the two best players on our team I think. They’re so selfless and just amazing kids because they’re both good enough to start and play all the time.
“And I was proud of Jaxxon because he didn’t play his best (in the loss) against Flower Mound and tonight he did and was outstanding. I was thankful for that and I honestly think losing to Flower Mound did wonders for us. It got us thinking we can beat at any moment or time and it was a good thing for us in the long run.”
While points were registering on the scoreboard rapidly in the second half, both defenses got out to solid starts with the both the Farmers and Marauders getting on the board with field goals, including one of the 51-yard variety by Marcus' Michael Petro.
The offenses began to gain steam in the second quarter, however, with Martinez scoring from 23 yards for the game's first touchdown and a 10-3 advantage only to see Marcus immediately respond with a scoring drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Gabe Espinoza.
Then in the final minutes of the opening half Lewisville had a chance to gain the lead, but Marcus' Chance Sautter intercepted Terrell and returned it 35 yards paving the way for a 38-yard Petro field goal as time expired.
Lewisville quickly drew even, but it was Marcus’ scoring flurry that ultimately earned the victory.
For the Farmers, Martinez finished with 190 rushing yards but needed 30 carries to get there. Quarterback Ethan Terrell went 19-of-36 for 207 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions with Armani Winfield contributing six catches for 101 yards and a score.
“Their safeties did a good job of coming up and making tackles and filling,” Odle said. “We’ve been about getting into the second level all year, but their guys filled fast and hard. Damien ran hard and was close, but he wasn’t able to bust one and their safeties made plays against a guy who isn’t a fun back to have to tackle.”
Lewisville will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Hebron.
“You show who you are in times of adversity and that’s when we want them to grow the most,” Odle said. “This was our rival and we wanted it and didn’t get it so we bow our necks and respond and that’s what I want them to do in life, in the classroom and on the football field.”
Marcus, meanwhile, will close the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Plano.
