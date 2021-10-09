LEWISVILLE – Despite missing the services of running back and Oregon State commit Damien Martinez due to an ankle injury, Lewisville’s offense didn’t miss a beat Friday as the Farmers kept their perfect record intact with a 33-24 win at home over Flower Mound.
The Farmers racked up more than 500 yards of offense on the night and were paced by 11 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns from Armani Winfield. Running back Viron Ellison filled in admirably for Martinez posting 25 rushes for 125 yards and two scores, while quarterback Ethan Terrell went 18-of-29 for 316 yards and two touchdowns while also chipping in a score on the ground.
“Damien is a big part of this team and we sure did miss him, but we have lots of good football players around him,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “Viron stepped up and was amazing and Armani got going and made big plays in the passing game. I can’t say enough about the way the kids responded all week.”
Odle was particularly pleased to see the Farmers put the game away with a drive that consumed more than seven minutes and concluded with a 32-yard field goal by Freddy Joya after Flower Mound had trimmed the Farmer lead to 30-24 with 9:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“That was an unbelievable drive and that’s old-school Lewisville football,” Odle said. “That’s exactly what we needed to keep our defense and (Flower Mound quarterback Nick) Evers off the field. We thought we had punched it in there, but we had the holding, but Freddy made the kick and was big for us all night.”
For Flower Mound, Evers returned under center after missing the previous contest against Hebron and completed 20-of-40 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Walker Mulkey was his top receiving option hauling in seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Gran Satterfield had three catches for 106 yards and a score.
“Nick battled,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “He’s a competitor and it wasn’t his best game, but he battled. He was in such good rhythm before the injury and he’s getting back in the swing of things, but he’s a tough kid and is going to fight and compete. We have to help him out a little bit more though and find that consistency.”
The Farmers opened the scoring when Winfield made a juggling catch and went the distance for a 71-yard touchdown reception,
Lewisville outgained Flower Mound over the first two quarters, 304-127, and took advantage of a pair of Jaguar turnovers en route to a 23-10 halftime advantage.
Terrell also had a scoring run in the first half (1 yard) while Ellison had a 36-yard touchdown dash.
The Flower Mound offense, meanwhile, was generally slowed by the Lewisville defense outside of a 56-yard touchdown pass from Evers to Mulkey.
“It came down to turnovers tonight,” Basil said. “We had three and we have to take care of the football. They’re an outstanding team and playing with a lot of confidence and you can’t give a team like that extra opportunities.
“Offensively, there were things there, but we didn’t play with the precision that we normally have. They took some things away, but particularly in the first half there were some things we didn’t take advantage of and combined with the turnovers it got us behind the eight ball.”
The win was the second consecutive victory in the series for Lewisville after Flower Mound had previously won four in a row.
Lewisville will look to keep its record spotless at 7 p.m. Friday at Plano.
“We have to get healthy,” Odle said. “We are beat up and have a lot of guys playing injured, but we have to clean up the penalties if we want to beat the teams left on our schedule and be the team we want to be.”
Flower Mound, meanwhile, will look to bounce back at the same time Friday at home against Plano West.
