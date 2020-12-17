NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — It’s tough to envision a more lopsided playoff loss than Lewisville’s football team suffered in the bi-district round against Southlake Carroll a year ago (84-6).
But on Thursday in the area round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs, the Farmers took it on the chin once again.
Arlington Martin spent much of the first half of Thursday’s contest against Lewisville at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletic Complex averaging more than one point per minute in real time en route to a 68-0 victory over the Farmers.
Martin scored 44 points in the opening quarter and led, 52-0, at 7:52 p.m. before settling for the final margin.
With the win, the Warriors advance to the third round of the playoffs where they await the winner of Friday’s game between Southlake Carroll and Odessa Permian.
“It was unfathomable,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “I’m at a loss for words. I feel for these kids that worked so hard and prepared so hard that we couldn’t find a way to be in the ballgame.
“It’s awful, to be honest. They work so hard and to have the scoreboard end like this is awful.”
Things were off from the jump for the Farmers as Martin returned the opening kickoff 41 yards and was in the end zone on its first play from scrimmage when Navy commit Zach Mundell connected with Lenard Lemons for a 40-yard scoring strike.
Martin then stripped Lewisville on its second play from scrimmage and went in front, 14-0, after Trevell Johnson returned it 48 yards to the house.
The troubles only continued from there as Martin recovered an onside kick and was again celebrating in the end zone following a 3-yard scoring plunge by Javien Toviano.
The Warriors then took advantage of a 10-yard punt from Lewisville, capitalizing on the solid field position by tricking the Farmers with a fake field goal for a 16-yard touchdown pass from kicker Calum Davidson to Cal Robinson.
After recovering another onside kick, Martin was up to its tricks again, this time with Davidson on the receiving end of a Toviano pass. Minutes later, after forcing a three-and-out and punt, it was Mundell zigging and zagging across the field for a 27-yard touchdown run and 36-0 lead with 3:07 left.
But before the Farmers could blink, Martin was dancing again when Zaire Barrow dashed past the Lewisville defense for a 63-yard touchdown run and 44-0 advantage with 1:12 still remaining in the opening quarter.
Barrow would tack on two more touchdowns in the second quarter for a 59-0 halftime lead and Martin never looked back, continuing to tack on points in the second half with its reserves in the game.
“It was from the opening kickoff,” Odle said. “We had a miss on the kickoff then a busted coverage on the opening play. A fumble and an onside kick. We just got smothered on special teams and were never able to get going. That’s what (Martin) does and we knew that, but we just couldn’t stop the train from rolling down the tracks.”
For Lewisville, junior standout running back Damien Martinez — who didn’t register a carry until the Farmers were trailing by more than 30 points — finished with 14 carries for 86 yards, while senior quarterback and Boise State commit Taylen Green completed 7-of-14 passes for 61 yards before leaving due to injury early in the third quarter.
On the night, Martin outgained Lewisville, 485-120.
While Lewisville is certainly feeling the sting of another playoff loss of the blowout variety, Odle and the Farmers are confident they can regroup and advance to the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year in 2021 after what had been a lengthy postseason drought prior to Odle’s arrival.
“It’s like I told them at halftime,” Odle said. “The score isn’t indicative of them or the season they’ve had and what they’ve done for this program. That scoreboard doesn’t have the last say. They’re a damn good football team.”
