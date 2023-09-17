Sean Oliver Lewisville

Lewisville junior defensive end Sean Oliver has 3.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss through three games.

As the Lewisville football team got deeper into its playoff run last fall, the coaching staff decided to add some reinforcements.

Defensive end Sean Oliver, now a junior, was elevated from Lewisville’s JV1 team to varsity for an area-round game against Arlington Martin. Oliver made an immediate impact, finishing with two sacks, one forced fumble and two tackles for loss in a 10-0 win for the Farmers. The following week against Keller, Oliver finished tied with alum Carl Malvo for the team lead in tackles with seven in a 43-3 win.


