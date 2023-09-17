As the Lewisville football team got deeper into its playoff run last fall, the coaching staff decided to add some reinforcements.
Defensive end Sean Oliver, now a junior, was elevated from Lewisville’s JV1 team to varsity for an area-round game against Arlington Martin. Oliver made an immediate impact, finishing with two sacks, one forced fumble and two tackles for loss in a 10-0 win for the Farmers. The following week against Keller, Oliver finished tied with alum Carl Malvo for the team lead in tackles with seven in a 43-3 win.
It was a historic season for Lewisville, which won its first outright district title since 2001 and advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
Although Lewisville lost some key pieces to graduation from last fall’s defensive until that allowed just 13.3 points per game, Oliver and his Farmer teammates were determined to keep a high standard for Lewisville. Lewisville lost 52 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 35 quarterback hurries between the trio of Malvo, Mason Johnson and Rendell Carter, in addition to standout cornerbacks and brothers Caden Jenkins and Cameron Jenkins.
Through the first three games, Lewisville’s defense has been up to snuff. The 2-1 Farmers have allowed 9.3 points per game, recorded six sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and created eight turnovers. Oliver has led the way with his ability to create pressure off the edge, recording 3.5 sacks, 25 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble. He didn’t play in the second half of two of Lewisville’s first three games.
Twenty-one of the 27 points that Lewisville gave up in non-district play came in the first half of a Week Two contest against Highland Park. The Farmers pitched a shutout in the second half and nearly came through with a late rally in a 21-18 loss. Lewisville finished non-district play with a 36-0 shutout victory over Mesquite, which included a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown from senior Tony-Louis Nkuba.
Oliver doesn’t list any college offers but expects to receive offers as the school year progresses.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Oliver chats about what he learned from last fall’s senior class, his experience of playing in the postseason and how much it has helped to prepare him for this season, how he got into football and reveals his favorite NFL players.
SLM: How much did Mason Johnson and Rendell Carter help to prepare you for playing in the playoffs last year?
SO: Mason put great effort out there and it really inspired me. He told me when he left, 'I see the dog in you.' He knew that I had that work ethic. I just needed to step up. And Rendell, same thing with him.
Playing in the playoffs helped me prepare because I came from JV1. It's a whole different ballgame. When I came in, I was nervous, was scared. If I mess up, I'm going to mess up in front of a bigger crowd. What helped me out was that I trusted in the process and things that coach taught me about technique.
SLM: How important was it for Lewisville to bounce back against Mesquite after losing to Highland Park?
SO: What helped us bounce back is that we paid more attention to the smaller details. Against Highland Park, we came up with too high of a head from the previous game against Naaman Forest. We smoked them. We weren't humble enough. When we got humbled, it helped us to start focusing on the smaller details and not over-celebrate little moments, but just enjoy it.
SLM: What did you during the offseason to prepare for your senior season?
SO: During the offseason, my coach always had the field open outside. During the summer, I would be here in the morning, and most of the time, I was here by myself. What I've heard from someone else is that self-work will get you far. When people are not working and you're working behind closed doors, you are successful.
SLM: After watching how successful Lewisville was on defense last season, how much has it motivated this year’s team?
SO: The standard is that we're bigger on defense. If you're not giving 85% effort, then you're going to have to work to get that spot back. If you're in the second group and you're not giving great effort, then you are going to go down into the third group. If you're in the first group, you're going to go down to the second group. It motivated me in a way that we can open doors and do better next year. We see a path coming our way.
SLM: How did you get into football?
SO: I was probably 8 years old. I figured out that football was my path. I played basketball, but there was just something about football that clicked. I got picked up by a group called the Carrollton Eagles. They came to my apartment and said, 'Hey son, do you want to play football for the Carrollton Eagles?' I said, 'You know what, I'll try it.'
The moment that I knew when I loved football was when I first hit somebody. I love defense. When I finally made contact, I realized that it releases a lot of stress, a lot of anger. I used to have a lot of anger when I was a kid. Football helped me.
SLM: Who are your favorite NFL players?
SO: I used to love Cameron Jordan. I'm very heavy on the (New Orleans) Saints. I look up to Micah Parsons now. As a kid, I loved Odell Beckham because of the catch.
