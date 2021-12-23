District 6-6A football began with a bang this fall, opening Sept. 24 with a down-to-wire installment of the annual Mound Showdown between Flower Mound and Marcus. The action didn’t let up in the weeks that followed, right down to the Hail Mary finish that completed a dramatic win by Lewisville over Hebron on Nov. 5.
In between, teams from Lewisville ISD, Plano ISD and Coppell collaborated to produce an entertaining sprint through seven weeks of district action, complete with high-stakes matchups and superstar performances.
As the dust settles from another year on the 6-6A gridiron, it’s time to reflect on the 2021 season with three things I liked and didn’t like from this district.
Battle Axes
Lewisville ISD’s annual “Axe Game” between Marcus and Lewisville has become one of the area’s marquee attractions in recent years and wound up being the difference maker in the 6-6A championship race this season.
Marcus continued its stranglehold on the rivalry with a 40-27 victory that halted the Farmers’ previously unbeaten campaign in the penultimate week of the regular season. The win fueled a third consecutive district run by the Marauders, who finished tied atop the standings with Lewisville at 6-1.
Marcus came into its own late in the season, buoyed by a run of stout defensive play — over the team’s final four district ballgames, they allowed just 17 points per game — and a record-setting year out wide by Dallas Dudley, who became the school’s all-time leading receiver.
Lewisville, meanwhile, bounced back from its late-season setback by authoring one of the program’s signature highlights after scoring an improbable 37-35 win over Hebron on a Hail Mary from sophomore Ethan Terrell to senior Kye Stone as time expired. The Farmers then went to produce its first three-round playoff run since 1996, topping McKinney Boyd and scoring a measure of revenge in the area round against Arlington Martin.
Happily Evers after
Flower Mound senior Nick Evers entered his junior year with plenty of fanfare and really came into his own down the stretch — passing for at least 298 yards in three of the final four games in a year when the Jaguars fell just short of a playoff berth.
As a senior, Evers picked up where he left off. The signal-caller threw for 2,367 yards and 19 touchdowns. During district play, his touchdown-to-interception ratio was 11-to-2.
Evers also made significant strides as a runner — after totaling just 218 rushing yards as a junior, he boosted that number to 697 on nearly 6 yards per carry as a senior. Evers scored 10 rushing touchdowns last season and had five games with at least 70 yards on the ground. As a junior, Evers tallied more than 35 rushing yards in a game just once.
Naturally, success followed for the Jaguars. Flower Mound went 4-3 in district play, qualifying for the playoffs for the seventh time in program history.
Second-half Hebron
The 2021 season was a bit of a roller coaster for traditionally steady Hebron, a program with playoff appearances in nine of the past 11 seasons. The Hawks found their way into the tournament once again this year, overcoming a winless non-district schedule and a district campaign where they made a habit of living dangerously.
Of Hebron’s seven district ballgames, it was either tied or at a deficit at halftime five times, including against three opponents who didn’t qualify for the playoffs. In those five contests, the Hawks posted a record of 4-1.
Credit timely adjustments from head coach Brian Brazil and his staff, as well as the players’ penchant for winning the battle of attrition across a 48-minute ballgame — in the second half of district games, Hebron outscored opponents, 130-78.
The old cliche of a sporting event being a marathon, not a sprint, seems apt when sizing up the Hawks’ 2021 campaign.
No playoffs in Plano
When Prosper knocked out Plano in its 2019 regular-season finale, it marked the first time in 30 years that Plano ISD would not qualify a football team for the playoffs.
Just two seasons later, that same fate reared its head. By the time 6-6A reached the final week in its schedule, all three PISD programs had been eliminated from postseason contention. Even among the trio, there wasn’t an unofficial city champion — Plano East defeated Plano West, who beat Plano, who topped East.
The school district produced some highlight moments along the way. When healthy, East senior Ismail Mahdi was sensational at 1,362 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Plano senior Cam Robertson made an immediate impact upon joining 6-6A with 21 tackles for a loss of yardage and 11 sacks. And when the West junior duo of Vance Feuerbacher and Dermot White was humming, it took its toll on the opposition.
But the end game was a tough one for PISD, whose two seasons on the 6-6A gridiron produced a combined district record of 9-30.
Injuries stink
The district’s 2020 season ended on a somber note with Marcus quarterback and 6-6A MVP Garrett Nussmeier injured in the team’s regular-season finale, dampening prospects of a deep playoff run.
And although this year’s MVP, Lewisville’s Damien Martinez, was upright for the playoffs and contributed plenty — he scored six touchdowns in the Farmer’s two playoff wins and added 239 rushing yards against Martin — he did so with a cast on his right hand.
Martinez was productive as a senior despite battling injuries and even missing some brief time in October. Another Lewisville star, 2020 6-6A defensive newcomer of the year Jaydan Hardy, had his sophomore season hampered by injury as well.
Credit the Farmers for steadying the ship. East had a tougher time in its Oct. 22 loss to Plano, a game where the Panthers lost both Mahdi and starting quarterback Drew DeVillier to injury — two maladies that contributed to a four-game losing streak to close out the season.
Plano battled absences at quarterback, West dealt with the same at running back, and Coppell’s prospects offense took a hit before the season even began following an ACL injury for projected starting rusher Michael Rodriguez.
Injuries are part of football, obviously, but their impact on the league’s competitive landscape will always remain significant.
Playoff struggles persist
District 5-6A stacked up among the best in the state in 2021 — three of the league’s four playoff teams advanced at least four rounds deep and all seven posted preseason records of over .500.
That reflected in the bi-district round where, for the second straight year, 5-6A went 3-1 against 6-6A.
Just like 2020, Lewisville was the sole survivor after topping Boyd in the first round, 27-17. Elsewhere, Prosper edged Marcus in overtime 28-21 (a game where the Marauders finished plus-6 in turnover margin), while Guyer capitalized on five takeaways in a 34-14 win over Flower Mound, and Allen dispatched of Hebron, 59-30.
The Farmers wound up punctuating their best season in decades with a trip to the regional semifinals, but 5-6A ultimately gained the upper hand for the second straight year.
