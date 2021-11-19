IRVING — What a difference a year makes.
In 2020, Lewisville's football team suffered a 68-0 loss at the hands of Arlington Martin in the area round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs.
On Friday at Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium in Irving, the Farmers exacted their revenge.
One season after falling behind, 44-0, at the end of the first quarter, the Farmers scored on their opening possession and never trailed en route to a 35-18 victory.
"This meant a lot to these guys,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “(Martin was) a dang good team last year, but they weren’t 68 points better than us. We got embarrassed but this is a new team and a new year and we’re focused on the task at hand. We wanted to come out here and play well and take the next step.
“Last year wasn’t a game five minutes into it, so there wasn’t even much to look at. It was such a disaster on our part. Today, from that first drive we really just took control and that was perfect. It let everyone know what we already knew that we are not here just to play, we are here to win.”
The win advances Lewisville to the third round for the first time since 1996 where the Farmers will face the winner of Saturday's matchup between Southlake Carroll and Midland Legacy.
Oregon State commit and senior running back Damien Martinez - still sporting a hefty cast on his right arm - led the charge for Lewisville, racking up 233 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns.
"He’s a special kid isn’t he?” Odle said. “He’s a special player and a special kid and he loves this team and that’s what you’re seeing. A bunch of kids that are unselfish. He ran hard and you saw the speed and the extra gear with his ankle fully healed.”
Lewisville defensive back Jaydan Hardy, meanwhile, had a 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown late in the third quarter that gave the Farmers a commanding 28-10 lead.
Moments later, Martinez darted up the sideline from 59 yards out for his third score and the Farmers were on their way to the third round.
"(The turnover) was huge,” Odle said. “The defense was flying around and was physical and got lined up and played physical football and created their own luck.”
As noted, Farmers couldn't have gotten out to a better start, marching 68 yards on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead following a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Terrell to Kye Stone in the back corner of the end zone with 8:15 remaining in the quarter.
Martin had the answer, however, evening the score at 7-7 on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Snider with 1:18.
A case of deja vu could have really shifted things in Martin's favor as the Warriors recovered an ensuing onside kick - a year after recovering two onside kicks in the 2020 matchup.
Fortunately for Lewisville, Billy Sanford III was there to intercept Martin's Tristan Bittle on a fourth-and-short from inside the 15-yard line.
Seven plays later, Martinez was in the end zone from 64 yards out to put Lewisville back in front, 14-7, with 6:56 remaining in the half.
The Farmers would then head to the break with a 14-10 lead after Martin's Mark Williamson converted a 31-yard field goal with 34 seconds left in the half.
Lewisville then extended its lead early in the third quarter courtesy of a Martinez scoring run before pouring it on over the remaining third and early fourth quarter.
The Farmers now shift their attention to the third round, a round it last reached when Odle was a senior and led Lewisville to a state title.
“We’re focused on 2021 and when this one is all over with we’ll come up for air and look at all the history, but right now we’re going to enjoy this one and figure out who we will play after tomorrow,” Odle said.
