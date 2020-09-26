LEWISVILLE — It took Rockwall-Heath just three quarters to eclipse its season-high in scoring from the 2019 season Friday in Lewisville as the Hawks erupted for 559 yards of offense in a 72-52 victory over the Farmers.
Quarterback Josh Hoover completed 20-of-26 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while running backs Zach Evans and Preston Landis combined for 210 yards on the ground and four scores.
“We’re still in such a growth phase,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “It’s a pretty young team and we played like it tonight. We just had too many busts and too many mistakes against a really good team and that was the result.”
Heath’s ground game offset a dynamic night for Lewisville junior running back Damien Martinez, who gashed the Hawk defense to the tune of 264 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries, including multiple carries of more than 60 yards.
Senior quarterback and Boise State commit Taylen Green, meanwhile, threw for 253 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 54 yards and a score, with senior Isiah Stevens serving as his top target in the passing game with four receptions for 93 yards and two scores.
“I wouldn’t say the offenses are ahead of the defenses right now, I just think we both have really good offenses and really good players,” Odle said.
But as efficient as Lewisville was on offense, the Farmers had plenty of issues in other phases.
Things couldn’t have gotten out to a better start for Heath as Jordan Nabors took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown — a harbinger of what would occur on special teams throughout the night for Lewisville.
In addition to surrendering the opening return, Lewisville had an extra point blocked and returned for two points, botched a snap on another point-after try and was unsuccessful on multiple two-point conversion attempts.
The Farmers also fumbled the kickoff to open the second half, setting the stage for a Heath touchdown that extended a 35-28 deficit at the break to 42-28.
Heath’s Grant Watson, who returned the blocked extra point for two points in the second half, also had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
“We didn’t quit and we played fast, but there was too much lack of execution and missed signals out there,” Odle said. “You have to give a lot of credit to Heath as well, but we have to control what we can and that’s lining up and executing.”
But that could somewhat be expected in what has been a wild offseason entering a season many didn’t even believe would occur.
Additionally, the Farmers only returned two starters on the defensive side of the ball from a team that advanced to the postseason a year ago.
“We knew we had our hands full, but I like our team and our kids,” Odle said. “This group will get a lot better each week they play. We only have two guys on defense that played significant time last year, so it’s going to take a little time especially facing a dang good quarterback like (Hoover). We’re going to get better, but we took it on the chin a little tonight.”
The Farmers get their next crack at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie.
“The turnovers, the kick return and the fumble,” Odle said. “We gift them 21 points right there and I think we lost by 20.
“It’s been such a long time, though. We didn’t have 7-on-7 … I mean look at Taylen. I thought he played well, but he’s going to be so much better moving forward. I’m just really glad we finally got out here and are able to have these games before we get to district.”
