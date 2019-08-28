LEWISVILLE — From aces to errors, the service line was an adventure for both the Plano Senior and Lewisville volleyball teams Tuesday night — right down to the match’s final point.
Embroiled in a back-and-forth third set and playing for match point, Lady Wildcats sophomore Brooke McHale served a ball likely headed out of bounds, only to have it skim off an evading Lewisville player right on the end line and seal a 3-0 victory (25-19, 25-17, 26-24) for visiting Plano.
“I think that was just being a young-minded team. It was a sophomore just trying to get out of the way and it just happened to be that way,” said Cara Sumpter, Lewisville head coach. “But I’m proud of them for playing that last set and playing much better than those first two.”
“I think I’ve seen something like that happen maybe once or twice,” added Kaylin Kelley, Plano head coach.
McHale’s unorthodox ace was a fitting end to a night where the two teams combined for 15 aces and 20 service errors across just three sets played. Despite those peaks and valleys, it all coalesced into a frenetic third set that produced many of the most competitive stretches of the match.
Lewisville, which went without a single kill in the second set, used its athleticism at the net and some pinpoint serving to help capitalize on a myriad of Plano miscues and seize a 21-17 lead late in the frame following back-to-back aces from sophomore Mataiya Perry.
Plano retaliated with a heavy dose of McHale and junior Erin Wiseman, who combined for five kills over the next six points to draw the action even at 22-22. Lewisville later served for match point, only for the Lady Wildcats to stay afloat behind a kill from sophomore Katie Kemp.
The Lady Farmers were called for an infraction on the following play, which set up McHale’s atypical ace to win the non-district bout.
“Overall, I think the girls did great. Something we’ve been learning to do as a young team is play a tight match and be the team that can close it,” Kelley said. “I think they displayed how capable they are of doing that.”
“We talked to the girls about calming down and relaxing. They’re so young and 80% of them have never played varsity,” Sumpter added. “This is only their second home game ever. We just told them to play and be athletic — we have an extremely athletic team, but they need a little bit more ‘volleyball-mindedness.’”
For the Lady Farmers’ first-year head coach, the third set was a breath of fresh air after playing catch-up for the majority of the first two frames. The Lady Wildcats had plenty to do with that, including in the first set when they pulled away behind a 10-0 run that featured three aces from sophomore libero Naylani Feliciano and turned a 7-4 deficit into a 14-7 advantage.
“Naylani's serving helped us tremendously,” Kelley said. “Just in helping get back on the service line with the intent to get an ace every time that she possibly could. Overall, I think our girls showed a lot of growth with what we’re trying to work on.”
Plano flexed its versatility along the way, with six different Lady Wildcats recording kills in the opening set, followed by five in the second frame. On the night, McHale totaled a match-high 11 kills — roaring to life over the back of the second set with four kills over a 10-point span to put Plano in firm control with a 21-15 lead. She received plenty of help from Wiseman (eight kills) and senior Natalie Huggins (seven), while Feliciano spearheaded the Plano defense from the back and tallied five aces in the win.
Lewisville had some weapons of its own behind the service line, including a big night from freshman Ciera Speight, who kept Plano off balance with three aces of her own.
“[Speight’s] actually one that hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time, but I knew that I saw something in her,” Sumpter said. “She definitely showed something today where I could throw her in to play that outside position and rely on her for a few points and keep the ball in play. She has a lot of potential.”
Speight was one of several underclassmen in action for the Lady Farmers on Tuesday. Although that has meant battling the expected peaks and valleys of youth, Lewisville’s cause has been aided through the veteran play of senior Emerson Coburn, who led the team with seven kills against Plano.
“[Coburn] has been so crucial keeping the girls in line and she has taken it all like a champ,” Sumpter said. “I named one captain to the team and she was my pick, and the team voted on two others. I’ve known her for a few years from coaching her at the club level, so I know that I can count on her and she’s been great.”
With district play still a couple weeks away for both teams, Lewisville continues its non-district schedule at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Dallas, while Plano visits Keller that same time.
