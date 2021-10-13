With the state-ranked Farmers shorthanded on offense heading into a pivotal district matchup with Flower Mound, Winfield rose to the occasion by turning in the best game of his senior season thus far.
Lewisville’s top wide receiver caught 11 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns to help the Farmers take a 33-24 victory and remain undefeated on the season at 6-0.
“It was all preparation. All week, we knew we’d be missing a big piece of our offense (running back Damien Martinez) and everyone stepped up,” Winfield said. “Viron Ellison stepped up and played a big part in Damien’s role, which also helped me. The people around me helped me step up.”
A Texas commit, Winfield was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 38% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Naylani Feliciano (Plano), Josh Williams (Mesquite), Amani Mason (Frisco Lone Star) and Megan Hodges (Celina).
SLM: You’ve made the playoffs all three years on varsity, and that’s something that hadn’t normally been the case for Lewisville football. What does it mean to contribute to this program’s resurgence?
AW: It’s really just the process. It’s a stepping stone and since my freshman year I’ve stepped on a lot of stones. I feel like this year could be the year when we take it all home.
SLM: When you think back to your freshman year up to now, how have you seen yourself grow as a football player?
AW: I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a leader. I try to bring a lot of energy to the team and that’s what helps me play to my best. I try not to ever let the team get down. As a receiver, I just feel so much faster and more explosive. I’m a lot more comfortable and that comes with having done this for a long time.
SLM: As a freshman, was there ever a “welcome to varsity” moment for you?
AW: I got hit my very first game and I still remember how that felt. I had never been hit like that before. After that, it started rolling off for me.
SLM: What’s the story behind the “Bad Guy” nickname listed in your Twitter bio?
AW: It’s something that the receivers created in practice. We like to say that the good guy never wins and we like to call ourselves “The Bad Guys.” We feel like if you go out and do the dirty work, then you’ll win at the end of the day.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your football career?
AW: Definitely my family. I have a really strong base at home. The people around me have helped motivate me and push me, even when it feels like I can’t go anymore.
SLM: Lewisville has big expectations this year but along the way this program has a chance to win a district championship, which hasn’t happened in some time. What would it mean to accomplish that?
AW: It would mean a lot. We’re 6-0 right now, which means we’re making history every week. We just have to take it week by week and keep a 1-0 mentality. That’s what we’ve been doing all season and sticking with that can help us win a district championship.
