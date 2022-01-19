Lewisville's Carson Glenn saw her first action of the 2022 season last week at the LD Bell Invitational and lit up the pitch at Pennington Stadium.
Just a sophomore, Glenn scored four goals and chipped in four assists over three matches in a 1-0-2 showing by the Lady Farmers. Glenn's efforts included a brace in her season debut against Burleson, a 2-0 victory, and either scoring or assisting on all four goals in Lewisville's 4-4 draw with South Grand Prairie.
Glenn was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 52% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Taylor Zdrojewski (Celina), Amarachi Kimpson (Little Elm), Michael Niemann (Wakeland) and Nicholas Jett (Heritage).
Did you know?
SLM: You were named all-district first team as a freshman. What was it like adjusting to the varsity level in one of the state's toughest districts?
CG: It was really nice getting to play with older girls because it gave me a challenge and made me learn how I needed to approach the game and play at that level. I feel like that has helped me for this year because I know what to expect as far as knowing how hard the games are going to be and what the pressure will be like.
SLM: How did your offseason go and what did you work on with your game?
CG: I definitely wanted to work on my shooting a bit more. I knew that if I was going to be up top that I would need to be able to shoot anywhere on the field, whether it's quick shots or long shots. I worked a lot on shooting the ball.
SLM: What goals have you and your team at Lewisville set for this season?
CG: This year, it's just about working hard in everything we do. Whether it's in games or practices, we want to give 100% effort in everything, no matter what the circumstances.
SLM: How long have you played soccer and what gravitated you to the sport?
CG: I've played soccer since I was about 4 years old. I was really energetic as a kid and my parents tried me at every activity they could think of, and that included soccer because there was a lot of running and they thought it would wear me out. From there, I just fell in love with soccer.
SLM: What hobbies do you have and how do you stay busy off the pitch?
CG: I like to listen to music, mainly R&B and pop, and I just started collecting CDs.
SLM: Who's a professional athlete you look up to?
CG: One of the [U.S. Women's National Team] players, Tobin Heath. I just think she's awesome on the field. She's such a dynamic player and really fun to watch because you never know what she's going to do. I think that I'd like to be more like that, where no one knows what I'm about to do out on the field.
