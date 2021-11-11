Stone sent the Farmers into the postseason on a dramatic note during Friday’s regular-season finale against longtime rival Hebron.
The Lewisville senior pass-catcher was on the receiving end of a 40-yard Hail Mary thrown by quarterback Ethan Terrell with time expired and the Farmers trailing, 35-31. Stone caught the ball 6 yards in front of the end zone, turned inside and powered through the Hebron defense before being tackled just over the goal line for the game-winning touchdown in a 37-35 Lewisville win.
“I saw the opening and just pushed with all my might. I battled,” Stone said after Friday’s game. “This is my first year starting on varsity. I had a lot of adversity with a broken wrist and it just feels great to be back out here playing football.”
Even before Friday’s wild walk-off finish, Stone was already in the midst of a big game. He finished the night with nine catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Farmers to a 9-1 record heading into the postseason.
Stone was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 52% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Andrew Mullen (Coppell), Natalie Cook (Flower Mound), Harry Stewart III (Frisco Centennial) and Joey Shaw (Mesquite Poteet).
