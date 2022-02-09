After a challenging start to its District 6-6A schedule, the Lewisville boys basketball team has vaulted into playoff contention. The play of senior Will Curtis is a big reason why.
After posting a double-double in a narrow loss to state-ranked, undefeated Plano, Curtis was at it again on Feb. 1 against three-time reigning district champion Coppell. He set the tone with 12 points in the first quarter on his way to another double-double, scoring a game-high 20 points in the process. He logged double-digit rebounds as well, including seven in the first quarter as the Farmers rolled to a 76-62 victory.
Curtis was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week after receiving 58% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Tamorrian Grigsby (North Mesquite), TaKoya Stallings (Sunnyvale), Amarachi Kimpson (Little Elm) and Melania Fullerton (Allen).
Did you know?
SLM: You guys are right in the playoff mix in district after a slow start. What do you attribute to the roll Lewisville has been on over the past few weeks?
WC: I think we have started to gel together as the season has been going on. We are getting closer and closer to being the best version of ourselves so we are starting to win more games. We are playing with a lot more trust and confidence in ourselves and each other, too.
SLM: How much has your role on the team changed, if at all, from last season when so much of the offense ran through Kylin Green?
WC: I feel like I really had to grow up this year because last season I was always off the ball ready to catch and shoot. This year, I have the ball in my hands way more and had to adjust to that and mature quickly.
SLM: What has it been like acclimating to new head coach Toby Martin?
WC: It has definitely been a challenge. It was tough the first couple months acclimating to Coach Martin and his style. I think by now a lot of us have embraced the culture he is wanting to build here, but that takes time so it can be rough.
SLM: What goals and expectations did you have coming into the season, especially with it being your senior year?
WC: I knew we had a tough district with a couple other good teams so my goal was to make the playoffs and, honestly, once we are in the playoffs it’s anyone's game. I want to go out on a memorable year with a good ending and not look back with any regret.
SLM: With this being your last season of high school basketball, what will you take away from your time at Lewisville and your years with the Farmers' basketball program?
WC: I’ve learned a lot of lessons from both Coach (Brian) Miller and Coach Martin at Lewisville, and I have a ton of good memories in practice, games and team functions. I think my biggest takeaway will just be the joy the program has brought me over the last four years.
