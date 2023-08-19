The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media has reflected on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series, which concludes this week.
1. Which student-athletes will lead 6-6A football in passing, rushing and receiving this season?
David Wolman: Coppell boasted one of the most exciting offenses in the Dallas area last season, led by alum quarterback Jack Fishpaw, who garnered district co-MVP honors after helping the Cowboys to average 36.27 points per game.
Although Fishpaw has since graduated, Coppell is excited about the potential of junior signal-caller Edward Griffin. He had a highly-productive offseason, which included quarterbacking the Cowboys to a top-four finish at the 7-on-7 Division I state tournament. And with a cast of wide receivers that includes North Texas commit Baron Tipton, as well as fellow seniors Luca Grosoli and Ayrion Sneed, expect Coppell to put up big numbers in 2023.
Tipton finished with 11 touchdown receptions last season with one in every three catches going for a score. Flower Mound could have one of the top breakout performers in all of 6-6A in senior wide receiver Jason Welch. He led the Jaguars in receiving yards with 532 yards and five touchdowns. Don't count out Plano East senior Caden Warner, who will be catching balls from senior signal-caller Drew Devillier. Devillier totaled 2,271 passing yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
Lewisville returns four starters on the offensive line, which could lead to another big year for senior running back Viron Ellison. Both Ellison and senior quarterback Ethan Terrell were both 1,000-yard rushers last season, with Ellison totaling 1,504 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Ellison was the recipient of 6-6A offensive player of the year honors as a junior—an award that he should again be up for this season.
2. What is the most anticipated district matchup on the schedule?
Matt Welch: In watching this particular game unfold in person last season, the sight of Lewisville's football team overwhelming Coppell seemingly at will was quite jarring.
The Cowboys were already showing signs of marked improvement over the first month of the season before being dealt a level of resistance and adversity they had no response for, as Lewisville rolled to a 38-3 victory. The Farmers leaned on their seismic offensive line to help pave the way for a whopping 411 rushing yards on the night.
Coppell went on to win its next five games, four by double digits, to finish second in 6-6A behind the Farmers.
I'd wager the memory of that Sept. 30, 2022 ballgame hasn't been lost on the Cowboys, who will host Lewisville next season on Sept. 29. Both programs are tabbed as the top two in the district once again, and I'd anticipate a far more competitive showing this time around for potential first-place bragging rights.
3. What is the likelihood of the same four playoff teams from 2022 (Lewisville, Coppell, Marcus, Plano) making the football postseason this year?
David Wolman: Lewisville, Coppell and Marcus should all be playoff teams again.
The Farmers went undefeated in 6-6A play last season and a senior-heavy class should lead the squad to another deep postseason run. The Cowboys had to retool at several positions, but the Antonio Wiley factor and the three-headed monster of Grosoli, Sneed and Tipton and a talent-rich secondary should be a big reason why Coppell will again make the playoffs.
First-year Marcus coach Mike Alexander never missed the playoffs in his six seasons as Grapevine head coach. The Marauders' up-tempo offense will wear down opponents, while the defense has the potential to be one of the best in all of 6-6A.
The final playoff spot could come down to Flower Mound, Hebron, Plano, Plano East.
The Wildcats brought in a winner in Cody White to take over for Todd Ford as head coach. During his time at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), which dates back to 2012, White was a three-time state coach of the year recipient and Brentwood athletics totaled 39 team state championships under his leadership.
And while White's winning pedigree will continue to steer Plano in the right direction, Hebron gets my vote to earn the final playoff spot.
The Hawks finally got a full offseason under second-year head coach John Towels III, who was hired last July. Hebron also has the reigning defensive newcomer of the year in junior linebacker Bo Onu. Of course, the Hawks would like nothing better than to honor the memory of Brian Brazil. Brazil was Hebron's head coach from 1999-2021. He passed away on July 5 after a year-long battle with cancer.
4. Make one bold prediction for the 2023-24 school year in 6-6A athletics.
Matt Welch: Given the potential continuity this team could have in its favor for the upcoming season, I'm increasingly bullish on what the season might hold for the Plano East boys basketball team.
The Panthers took a major step forward in finishing tied atop their district and nearly put a scare intoeventual Class 6A state champion Lake Highlands as a wild fourth-quarter rally fell short in the area round.
East graduated just two seniors from that roster and returns a core that has been playing together for years. And after an impressive showing at the TABC Showcase over the summer, the buzz is starting to build for this year's Panthers team as one of the better groups in all of 6A.
East has only been to the state tournament once in its history, back in 1994, and has only appeared in a regional final one other time, which came in 2008. I think the Panthers can at least match the latter this season.
David Wolman: Could Flower Mound seniors and sisters Nicole and Samantha Humphries tie for first place in the 6A state cross country meet for the second year in a row?
As the Oregon commits approached the finish line in last year's meet in Round Rock, Nicole and Samantha noticed that they were running side by side. With the next-fastest runner more than 10 seconds behind them, they looked at each other and said, "How about if we tie?"
They did exactly that, and both runners were named the co-state champion after finishing in identical times of 17:36.4.
Flower Mound seeks a fourth consecutive state title. With everyone returning from last season's title run, expect the Lady Jaguars to again be on the top of the medal stand.
