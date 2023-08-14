The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A football?
David Wolman: Lewisville ran the table to earn a perfect 7-0 district record last season capture its first conference title since 2001, and with the Farmers returning a senior-heavy team that made it all the way to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996, they are the preliminary favorite to repeat as 6-6A champions.
Led by a physical running game that wore down opposing teams and a stout defense that gave up an average of 13.3 points per game, Lewisville held all but one district opponent to fewer than 20 points while putting up at least 30 points in four 6-6A contests.
The Farmers are loaded on offense, led by four returning starters on the offensive line, senior tailback Viron Ellison, senior quarterback Ethan Terrell, senior wide receiver Lamar Kerby, senior utility and reigning 6-6A co-MVP Jaydan Hardy (Oklahoma commit). Defensively, Lewisville will look to apply heavy pressure and will be backed by a secondary led by senior Tony-Louis Nkuba (Arizona State).
2. Who are a few potential MVP candidates in 6-6A football?
Matt Welch: As is the case in any sport, MVP awards traditionally favor offense. In high school football, it isn't often that a player who primarily resides on defense is recognized with the district's top individual superlative, and that speaks to the wide-ranging impact that Lewisville's Hardy had last season.
One half of the league's MVP award alongside Coppell alum Jack Fishpaw, Hardy made his presence felt in all three phases for the Farmers during their run to the regional finals. One of the nation's top safeties, Hardy tallied 56 tackles with two interceptions and scored five touchdowns on offense as a rushing and receiving threat.
Hardy leads the charge once again for a Lewisville team chalked in talent. That includes in the backfield with Ellison, who was voted 6-6A offensive player of the year last season after logging 1,504 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Returning skill-position experience isn't particularly high elsewhere in the district with six other teams breaking in new starting quarterbacks. That includes Coppell, which finished second in the district last season, and although Fishpaw is no longer at the controls, prospective starter Edward Griffin has a dynamic one-two punch out wide at receiver in seniors Luca Grosoli and Baron Tipton.
Tipton, verbally committed to North Texas, brings a 6-foot-4 frame with impressive leaping ability, evidenced by his work as a high jumper with Coppell's track team, that should fuel another productive year as one of the district's top red-zone threats.
3. Which team will finish with the top offense in 6-6A football?
David Wolman: Coppell was a big-play offense in 2022, using an explosive passing game and timely runs to put up 36.3 points per game to lead the Cowboys to a 9-2 record and a bi-district playoff berth in the first season of the Antonio Wiley era as the team's head coach.
Despite losing reigning co-6-6A MVP Fishpaw, who threw for 2,736 yards with 35 total scores, to graduation, as well as nine rushing touchdowns from Malkam Wallace, to graduation, Coppell has the weapons to put up similar numbers in 2023.
Griffin is one of three players vying for the starting quarterback job, along with senior Alex Holder and Greenhill transfer Anthony Banks. Griffin had a strong offseason, one in which the Coppell junior quarterbacked the team to the semifinals of the 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station in June.
Whoever wins the starting job will have a strong cast of wide receivers to throw to. Tipton is a top red-zone target, catching 11 touchdowns on 34 pass receptions during the 2022 season. Senior Ayrion Sneed found the end zone three times last season and boasts breakaway speed.
Lewisville has a chance to be special on offense. Terrell could become the first Farmer quarterback to win 30 games. He totaled 2,382 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Ellison rushed for 1,504 yards and 15 scores.
4. Which team will finish with the top defense in 6-6A football?
Matt Welch: It's only fitting that the top team in the district got it done with defense last season, as Lewisville smothered 6-6A opponents to the tune of just 13.9 points allowed per game en route to a 7-0 record in league play.
The Farmers are the favorites to repeat, but it'll mean a plethora of new faces stepping up with Hardy (Oklahoma), Nkuba (Arizona State) and senior linebacker Mark Cooper entrenched as the defense's only returning starters—three outstanding building blocks, to be fair.
Lewisville's pedigree under head coach Michael Odle suggests the Farmers should still be plenty formidable on that side of the ball—the program allowed either the fewest or second-fewest points in 6-6A play four of the past five seasons—although Axe Game rival Marcus has enjoyed a similar run of consistency.
The Marauders will lean on their defense plenty for the upcoming season, their first under new head coach Mike Alexander, and there's a strong foundation up front with Jace Bardwell, Will Upshaw and Matthew Bryant all amassing all-district seasons as juniors. That trio combined for 130 tackles last season and are all committed to play in college.
A decided edge in the trenches goes a long way on defense, and that should contribute to another strong year on that side of the ball for the Marauders, who get the slight initial nod over the rival Farmers.
