Lewisville ISD made its presence felt all throughout the District 6-6A football schedule during the fall.
The school district accounted for all four playoff berths in 6-6A with Marcus, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Hebron all earning spots in the two Class 6A brackets for the second time in three years.
The Marauders and Farmers tied for first place at 6-1 with the former earning the head-to-head tiebreaker for a third straight district championship, while the Hawks and Jaguars outlasted Coppell and the three Plano ISD schools for the last two postseason spots.
The season’s annual all-district list reflected as much with LISD programs accounting for six of the league’s seven superlative honors. That included four awards between Lewisville and Marcus, one of which was an MVP honor for Farmers senior running back Damien Martinez.
The bell-cow rusher fueled Lewisville’s run to a 9-1 regular season and the school’s first regional semifinal appearance since 1996, rushing for 1,712 yards and 26 touchdowns despite missing two games due to injury. Martinez averaged 8.3 yards per carry and added 120 receiving yards and a score.
Joining him in the backfield was sophomore quarterback Ethan Terrell, who made a smooth transition under center despite taking over for 2020 6-6A offensive player of the year Taylen Green, who’s now a freshman at Boise State. Terrell earned 6-6A offensive newcomer of the year honors after passing for 2,483 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Terrell added 84 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as well.
Marcus, meanwhile, was led by the district’s defensive player of the year in senior Emmerick Dopona. The linebacker accounted for 132 tackles, including eight for a loss of yardage, plus four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass break-up.
At the reins of the Marauders’ latest district title campaign was head coach Kevin Atkinson. He and his assistants were recognized as 6-6A’s staff of the year after guiding Marcus to an 8-3 season.
Flower Mound also landed a pair of superlative honors after qualifying for the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons. Senior quarterback Nick Evers had plenty to do with that effort, named 6-6A offensive player of the year after passing for 2,367 yards and 19 touchdowns, plus 648 rushing yards an 14 scores.
Flower Mound senior Reagan Tubbs, meanwhile, picked up special teams player of the year honors. As both the Jaguars’ go-to kicker and punter, Tubbs converted eight field goals on the year, including a long of 52 yards, plus a perfect 42-of-42 on extra points. He also punted 38 times for a 42.9-yard average and had 36 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Plano rounded out the all-district superlatives with a defensive newcomer of the year honor for sophomore linebacker Jeffrey Sekula. He tallied 63 tackles, including 43 solo and four for a loss of yardage, plus three sacks and one forced fumble.
Sekula also landed on the all-district first team, joined by fellow Wildcats in senior offensive lineman Sullivan Burns, senior receiver Michael Dorsey and senior defensive end Cameron Robertson. Second-team picks for Plano went to sophomore offensive lineman Chad Smith, junior running back Kam Jones, junior quarterback Austin Gonzalez, senior linebacker John Lyons and senior cornerback Jermaine Jamabo.
Plano East, meanwhile, recognized senior running back Ismail Mahdi, senior defensive tackle Cedric Diggs and senior kicker and punter Buzz Flabiano on the all-district first team, while sophomore offensive tackle Ralee Jackson, senior offensive guard Henry Keeler, junior tight end Brian Dyer, sophomore defensive tackle Aiden Miller, sophomore defensive end Brayden Bergman, senior linebacker Jaxon Atchley, junior linebacker Daniel Oliver and senior cornerback Naythanuel Morgan all landed on the second team.
Plano West’s all-district honors included first-team nods for junior running back Dermot White and senior linebacker Jaylon Reed, and second-team selections for senior offensive guard Sammy Garcia, junior tight end Lucas Samsula, senior receiver Charlie Johnson, junior quarterback and punter Vance Feuerbacher, senior defensive tackle Josiah Shelley, senior defensive end Tyress Davis, junior defensive end Brody Verner, junior linebacker Bryce Staples, senior safety Reese Gunby, junior safety James Smith and junior cornerback Donovan Martin.
District champion Marcus totaled 26 all-district selections between the first and second teams. The Marauders dished out first-team honors to junior offensive tackle Riley Letterman, senior offensive guard Bennett Castleberry, senior running back Walker Wells, senior tight end Connor Vaughn, senior receiver Dallas Dudley, junior receiver Ashton Cozart, senior quarterback Jaxxon Warren, junior kicker and punter Michael Petro, senior defensive tackle Chris Walstad, senior defensive end Bryson Barber, Dopona, senior linebacker Zane Benson, junior safety Chance Sautter, junior safety Jake Ballard and senior cornerback Zach Morris. Second-team nods went to senior offensive tackle JaDen Rush, junior offensive guard Logan Hessing, junior center Rhett Thomas, senior running back Gabe Espinoza, senior tight end Sam Wisener, junior receiver Isaac Khattab, sophomore defensive tackle Jace Bardwell, senior defensive end Jacob Geddes, junior linebacker Brandon Benoist and junior cornerback Mason Whitesell.
Lewisville wasn’t far behind with 21 all-district picks, selecting senior offensive tackle Tahj Martin, junior offensive tackle Qua Davis, sophomore offensive guard Xavion Davis, senior center Matt Winger, Martinez, senior receiver Armani Winfield, senior receiver Kye Stone, Terrell, senior defensive tackle Da’mon Walker, senior defensive end Tayeshawn Brown, senior linebacker Billy Sanford, senior linebacker Aydin Jackson, junior safety Cameren Jenkins, senior safety Myles Johnson, junior cornerback Caden Jenkins and senior cornerback Jalen Piece for first team. Second-team honors went to sophomore running back Viron Ellison, senior receiver Brett Allen, senior kicker and punter Freddy Joya, senior linebacker Cole Irick and junior linebacker Garcia Johnson.
Flower Mound’s all-district honorees included first-team spots for Evers, Tubbs, senior offensive guard Dylan Tighe, junior receiver Walker Mulkey, junior tight end Caden Jensen and senior linebacker Ryan Brubaker. The Jaguars recognized junior offensive guard Matheus Araujo, junior center Grant Dillinger, senior running back Cade Edlein, senior linebacker Rocco Cooper, senior safety Christian Claterbaugh, junior safety Cade Harwell and senior cornerback Caleb Green.
Hebron, which qualified for the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years, totaled 18 all-district picks. First-teamers for the Hawks included junior offensive guard Kendric Frank, senior receiver Takoda Bridges, senior receiver Cobye Baldwin, senior defensive tackle Mykell Sutton, senior defensive end Joe Onuwabhagbe, junior linebacker Carson Dean and junior cornerback Trenton Bronaugh, while senior offensive tackle Ian Langford, senior offensive tackle Isaiah Maumalanga, sophomore center Jadon Lily, senior running back Fred Ware, junior receiver Micah Greene, senior quarterback Jacob Buniff, junior defensive end Dayln White, senior linebacker Carter Brock, senior linebacker Jack Autry, senior safety Matthew Howard and senior cornerback Travail Jones.
Coppell rounded things out with all-district first-team picks for senior offensive tackle Alvin Ebosele, senior center Charles Weber, senior defensive end Simi Ncube-Socks, senior linebacker Jack McAdams, junior linebacker Ike Odimegwu, senior safety Isaiah Nichols, junior cornerback Braxton Myers and junior punter Nicholas Radicic. Radicic was named to the second team at kicker as well, joined by junior offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu, senior offensive guard Sammy Hernandez, sophomore receiver Luca Groseli, senior receiver Charles Barker, senior receiver Dylan Nelson, Weber at defensive tackle, Nwaiwu at defensive end, senior linebacker Jake Roemer, senior linebacker Cooper Seidman and freshman safety Westin Polk.
