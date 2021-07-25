The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
The 2020-21 school year won’t be soon forgotten by the athletes, coaches and fans involved, as high schools adapted to the change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to play out a full year of high school sports.
During that time, Carrollton and Lewisville showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. Over the past few weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games have been recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the ninth edition of The Varsitys.
Best Team
Hebron girls golf
The Lady Hawks have racked up their share of individual hardware at the state golf tournament over the years. The 2021 campaign concluded with the Hebron girls hoisting their first-ever team state title.
The Lady Hawks began their postseason with a bang, outlasting the field at The Tribute at The Colony Golf Club to win the District 6-6A championship.
A runner-up finish in Region I-6A competition followed before Hebron turned in the most consistent showing of any of the 12 girls teams that qualified for the Class 6A state meet.
The Lady Hawks were the only group to submit team scores below 300 each day — posting identical marks of 299 and 299 to win the 6A title by seven strokes.
Symran Shah led the way with a fourth-place individual finish, while Samantha Straight, Morgan Horrell, Estelle Seon and Gracie Tribolet all had a hand in the team’s title push.
Best Male Athlete
Mason Ding and Conrad Hendriksen, Creekview wrestling
The Mustangs’ two star grapplers were inseparable in their dominance on the mats during the 2021 season. Both Ding and Hendriksen went undefeated on the year and won state championships for the second straight season.
Hendriksen won a title at 106 pounds as a sophomore in 2020 and followed that up with a resounding sprint through the 113-pound bracket. He went 31-0 on the season, capped by an 11-3 decision win over El Paso Riverside’s Jayden Bustillos in the state finals.
Ding, meanwhile, tallied a 29-0 record during his senior campaign. After winning gold at 195 pounds as a junior, he elevated to the 220-pound division and didn’t miss a beat. That held true at the 5A state tournament when he pinned two of his three opponents in 45 seconds or less, including in the finals against Austin Anderson’s Kelby Hickerson.
Best Female Athlete
Laila Lawrence, Lewisville girls basketball
Across four years on varsity, Lawrence has earned an all-district superlative honor three times.
Named newcomer of the year as a freshman and defensive player of the year as a junior, Lawrence closed out her decorated high school career as 6-6A’s offensive player of the year.
The Texas A&M-Commerce commit was the centerpiece of a Lewisville team that qualified for the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season — nearly averaging a double-double at 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds as Lewisville posted a 16-10 record, including a 9-5 mark in district play to finish third overall.
