The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Lewisville showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, Lewisville’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the second of a three-part series.
Best Performance
Keyonte George, boys basketball
The Farmers had an up-and-down start to their district schedule. Despite the heroics in the team’s 62-61 road victory over Coppell, Lewisville sat at just 4-3 in the 6-6A standings at the midpoint and was mired in a three-game losing streak.
The Farmers went 6-1 over the back half of the conference schedule, thanks in large part to an MVP-caliber effort from George. One of the top prospects in the 2022 class, George put Lewisville on his back behind four consecutive 30-point games to close out the season.
George rounded out the regular season with monster scoring efforts against rival Flower Mound (30 points) and Irving MacArthur (33) before carrying that momentum into the playoffs. The five-star guard poured in 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Farmers past Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 71-61, and despite drawing reigning Class 6A state champion Duncanville in the area round, George still couldn’t be contained.
Although the Farmers’ season came to an end in an 86-73 defeat, George still led all scorers with 32 points. He finished the season averaging 23.9 points and was named 6-6A’s MVP.
Best Coach
Brandon McCallum, boys soccer
Contending for a playoff spot in a soccer district as talented as 6-6A, which produced the 2019 Class 6A state champions (Flower Mound) and had its first-place team (Marcus) ranked among the nation’s top programs in 2020, is never easy.
Since halting an 18-year playoff drought in 2017, Lewisville had endured a pair of hard-luck finishes by falling one point shy of a playoff berth the ensuing two seasons.
In 2020, McCallum and the Farmers got over that hump — clinching a postseason berth in what amounted to the program’s final game of the season, a 1-0 victory over Hebron on the penultimate night of the district schedule.
McCallum pinned much of Lewisville’s hope on the growth of a tenured senior class, with the core of Fernando Gonzalez, Kobe Soto and Ethan Carbajal all turning in big years to help the Farmers to just their second playoff berth since 1999.
Biggest Upset
Lewisville defeats Keller, girls basketball
The Lady Farmers proved they were capable of hanging with the area’s elite during a challenging 6-6A schedule, finishing in third place heading into the playoffs. Although that meant a bi-district date with Keller, ranked No. 9 in the state, Lewisville sounded the upset alarms with a 53-51 victory.
Tied at 51-51 with Keller nursing the ball and targeting a go-ahead basket inside the final 30 seconds of the contest, the Lady Indians fumbled a pass that led to a steal for Lewisville sophomore Mya Dotson, who raced to the other end of the floor and finished a layup over a Keller defender for the eventual game-winning basket with 15 seconds remaining.
Even before the frenetic finish, Lewisville hung tough — withstanding 10 turnovers committed in the first quarter thanks to Keller’s aggressive defense and battling back from a 12-0 run by the Lady Indians in the second half.
The Lady Farmers’ defense was stifling in its own right, shutting down Keller’s half-court offense for much of the ballgame. They also controlled the paint behind a double-double from senior Laila Lawrence, who logged 22 points and 13 rebounds in the upset win.
