The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Lewisville showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In recent weeks, Lewisville’s top athletes, teams and games have been recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the last of a three-part series.
Best Male Athlete
Keyonte George, boys basketball
As a freshman, George took the local hardwood by storm after leading his district in scoring and guiding the Farmers to the area round of the playoffs.
George built off that success as a sophomore behind season averages of 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 steals, plus a litany of highlight-reel moments — including a game-winner to kick off the 6-6A schedule against state-ranked Coppell. Although the Farmers battled inconsistencies for the early part of their conference campaign, they hitched their wagon to George for a torrid homestretch that led to four consecutive games of at least 30 points score to close out the season.
For his efforts, George was named 6-6A MVP and earned an all-state accolade as well.
Although George will still play the second half of his high school career in Lewisville, it won’t be in the familiar sight of Farmer maroon and white after transferring to iSchool of Lewisville in the offseason where he’ll play a national schedule against some of the top competition in the country.
Best Female Athlete
Laila Lawrence, girls basketball
Lawrence has been a contributor for the Lady Farmers since her freshman year, developing into one of the area’s top frontcourt players and an impactful presence on both ends of the floor at Lewisville.
As a junior, he was a nightly double-double with season-long averages of 14.9 points and 10.2 rebounds, adding 2.6 steals that helped bolster her case as 6-6A’s co-defensive player of the year.
With Lawrence fortifying the paint, the Lady Farmers tallied a third-place finish in district play, scoring a win over McDonald’s All-American Hannah Gusters and Irving MacArthur along the way.
Performances like that showed Lawrence was capable of elevating her game against elite competition — something that came in handy during the postseason when she averaged 21.5 points in Lewisville’s playoff scraps with Keller and eventual state champion Duncanville.
Best Team
Lewisville girls basketball
Although the 2019-20 high school sports year was deprived of its spring, Lewisville still managed playoff appearances in football, boys basketball, girls basketball and had qualified for the boys soccer postseason before the pandemic hit.
Those four programs sported similar bodies of work, but between regular-season success, the hallmark moments that encompassed that journey and maximizing its hand in the postseason, the Lady Farmers accomplished plenty for their 2019-20 campaign.
Lewisville began rounding into form in December, scoring notable victories over teams like MacArthur and Lake Dallas, and vaulting into the heart of the district schedule after a second-place finish at a holiday tournament at McKinney North.
The Lady Farmers never wavered from their standing as one of the top teams in 6-6A, deploying a rotation with the athleticism and length to fluster anyone in the conference. That carried over into the playoffs with the area’s signature first-round victory after Lewisville took down No. 9-ranked Keller, 53-51.
The Lady Farmers even played top-ranked Duncanville close for a half, trailing just 24-21 before the eventual state champions shifted gears over the final two quarters.
Overall, Lewisville went 19-12 on the season and advanced two rounds deep for the first time since 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.