FLOWER MOUND — Flower Mound’s hot shooting put a halt to the hottest team in District 6-6A on Friday.
The Jaguars knocked down 12 3-pointers en route to completing a sweep of the season series of rival Lewisville, earning a 73-72 victory to clinch at least a berth in a play-in game for a playoff berth. Flower Mound will earn a spot outright with a win Tuesday over last-place Irving, while Lewisville likely needs a win over Irving MacArthur on the same day to punch its ticket to the postseason.
“This was a really big win for us,” said Eric Littleton, Flower Mound head coach. “That Lewisville team might be the most athletic team I’ve seen in North Texas since the Marcus Smart Marcus teams. The amount of great players they have makes this win especially good for us.”
Jeffrey Mills scored a team-high 23 points in the win for Flower Mound to go along with six assists and five rebounds, while Gavin Green and Ryan Cieri chipped in 15 points apiece.
Preston Evans, meanwhile, netted 14 points in his first career varsity start replacing the injured Jack Richter.
Littleton was also quick to credit Hayden Lacy (three points for his performance off the bench).
“Preston was simply phenomenal,” Littleton said. “He had four 3-pointers and was great in that starting role for Jack. Ryan did a great job off the bench giving Jeff a rest and Preston Vandermyde was huge in his five minutes. He kept things alive and gets a big rebound and those were big plays for us.
“But I think (Lacy) drawing those charges defensively was the turning point of the game. He got two or three of them and that was huge.”
Possessions were critical in what was a tightly contested game throughout, and Flower Mound had the final say after scoring seven consecutive points down the stretch until Lewisville’s Keyonte George hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer with the Farmers trailing by four.
“I think on both sides, there were great efforts,” said Brian Miller, Lewisville head coach. “Just down the stretch, they hit a couple of shots and made a couple of free throws late. We had some opportunities, they just made that one more play.”
George would finish with a game-high 30 points alongside seven rebounds, while Kylin Green netted 24.
Austin Pugh contributed nine points, all on 3-pointers, off the bench for Lewisville as the Farmers outscored Flower Mound, 25-17, in the third quarter creating a 60-60 tie heading to the final quarter.
The Jaguars had previously built at 43-35 halftime advantage behind four 3-pointers in the first two quarters from Green.
“They shoot it really well and hit nine in the first half,” Miller said. “We didn’t do as well in the first half of being there, and they got a lot tougher looks in the second half. But you can’t fault our effort, the kids got after it and really competed.”
As noted, Lewisville is still in control of its destiny and will be bound for the playoffs with a win Tuesday at home over the Cardinals.
“We won the third and had a lead late, we just couldn’t finish it,” Miller said. “It was just a slugfest and they made a few more plays and now we have to bounce back next week.”
