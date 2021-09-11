The Lewisville football team won its first two games of the 2021 season by an average margin of 36 points. Friday featured more of the same in the team’s non-district finale against Arlington Lamar.
The Farmers scored the first 22 points of the ballgame and led by as many as 32 points on their way to a 42-17 victory from Max Goldsmith Stadium.
Lewisville piled up 22 points in the first quarter alone — the third time this season that the Farmers have scored at least 20 points in a quarter. Quarterback Ethan Terrell got the ball rolling with a 37-yard touchdown pass to top receiver Armani Winfield on just the team’s second play from scrimmage.
Terrell and Winfield weren’t done there, connecting on a 63-yard score with 6:21 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. The Farmers nudged that cushion to 21-0 moments later after Terrell hit Kye Stone for a 39-yard touchdown.
Terrell finished the night with 116 passing yards and three scores on 7-of-16 attempts and got plenty of help in the backfield from running back Damien Martinez. Fresh off a 255-yard performance, Martinez again eclipsed the 200-yard plateau by rushing for 206 and a touchdown on 20 carries in the win.
Marcus catches fire after slow start
Staring at a 7-0 deficit after the first quarter, Marcus put those early struggles to rest by outscoring Keller Central 41-7 over the final three quarters on its way to a 41-14 victory.
The Marauders totaled 461 yards in the win and got big nights from their two quarterbacks, Jaxxon Warren and Cole Welliver. Warren entered Friday’s ballgame ranked among the area’s leading passers through two games and completed 11-of-16 throws for 173 yards and a touchdown.
The lopsided score offered Welliver a chance to enjoy his most active performance of the season so far, going 13-of-16 through the air for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Ashton Cozart and senior Dallas Dudley took turns pillaging the Central defense. Cozart hauled in 10 balls for 176 yards and two touchdowns and Dudley managed seven catches for 113 yards to bump Marcus to 2-1 on the season.
Flower Mound undone by Timberview in 4th
For the second straight week, a late lead got away from Flower Mound. The Jaguars succumbed to 14 straight points in the fourth quarter by Mansfield Timberview in a 41-37 loss on Friday.
One week removed from a 28-24 loss to Highland Park that came in the final minute, Flower Mound built a 37-27 lead through three quarters before Timberview mounted its comeback. The Wolves pulled ahead late on a 69-yard pass from Cameron Bates and Braylon Jones. The Jaguars managed to work their way to the Timberview 36-yard line for a last-ditch heave that fell incomplete as time expired.
The two teams combined for 1,016 yards in the ballgame with 464 coming from Flower Mound. Quarterback Nick Evers accounted for four touchdowns in the loss, throwing for 346 yards and a pair of scores and adding 96 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. His top target was Walker Mulkey, who caught seven passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.
