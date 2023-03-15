PLANO— Ever since the calendar flipped to March, the switch has been flipped by the Plano West softball team.
Head coach Mike Ledsome saw a youthful Lady Wolves squad begin to finditsway during the back half of the team's run through the Turf Wars tournamenton March 2-4, finishing with three straight wins as part of a 4-1 outing at the showcase.
West has carried those good vibes into the start of District 6-6A, turning away Coppell and Plano last week and mounting a sixth-inning rally on Tuesday to overtake a seasoned Lewisville squad, 6-3,as one of just two3-0teams in the conference through three ballgames.
"The end of the Turf Wars tournament, we really started figuring out some things,and it just led right into district and they've kept that same confidence and attitude," said Mike Ledsome, West head coach. "We've told them to be tough and battle through, because this is the way every district game is going to be. You've got play your best game in this district."
FINAL: Plano West 6, Lewisville 3A couple anxious moments late as the Lady Farmers put 2 on with 1 out in the 7th, but Carra Cleaves comes through with the game-clinching strikeout. Big one for @PWSH_Softball, who improves to 3-0 in 6-6A behind a 4-run 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/ETG7exZzVj
In Tuesday's case, that meant weathering an early two-run deficitand surging ahead with a four-run sixth inning. The Lady Wolves trailed 3-2 in the bottom of thesixthand had their first two batters promptly retired by Lewisville junior Dominique Vargas and Co.—part of a stretch that saw Lewisville's defense bottle up six West hitters in a row.
But getting to that third out felt like an eternity for the Lady Farmers, as West sent seven more hitters to the plate as part of its four-run rally. Sophomore Kaaya Mehta drew a walk and freshman Abby Cuellar reached base on an infield error, which allowed the Lady Wolves to operate at the top of the batting order.
Timely hitting took over from there, as senior Adayah Wallace planted an RBI single into shallow center field to knot the contest at 3-3. Sophomore Izzy Dunn followed that up with a two-run single up the middle, scoring Cuellar and Wallace for the Lady Wolves' first lead of the night at 5-3. A Lewisville pitching change followed, but West still managed one last parting shot on an RBI single from senior Brooke Hilton to suddenly double up the count in favor the Lady Wolves, 6-3.
"Two-out hitting and scoring is something we've been doing really well with. They've got two outs but there's still one to play with, and sometimes that can be the toughest one for them to get," Ledsome said. "We want our girls to bear down when there are two outs. If you can hit with two outs, you've got a really good chance at being successful."
Bot 6: Big rally for @PWSH_Softball. With 2 outs and no one on base, Plano West cranks out 3 runs, including this 2-RBI strike from Izzy Dunn, to snag their first lead of the night. West leads Lewisville 5-3 with 2 outs. pic.twitter.com/OiEonbD7v1
Said Lewisville head coach Porscha Albert: "One play killed us. It was really just one play that shot us in the foot. We make that play, we're out of the inning and they don't score four runs. We played pretty decent ball for about six innings and that half-inning just killed us, but that's the way softball goes sometimes."
The Lady Farmers had thrived in similar quarters earlier in the contest.West stranded runners at third base in each of the first two innings, and even upon tying the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning, left the bases loaded following an inning-ending strikeout from Vargas. She fanned eight over 5.2 innings pitched, surrendering just two earned runs on the night.
It all came with Lewisville leading the dance, striking with two runs on six hits through the first two frames. A pair of fielders' choices resulted in RBIs for the Lady Farmers with junior Sam Vayson and junior Megan Till staking the visitors to an early 2-0 lead.
"I think they were full of energy. They stepped on this dirt and expected to win a ballgame," Albert said. "They didn't overthink anything or overcomplicate things, they kept the simple things simple and just let it flow. They were having fun and playing with a lot of energy."
West junior Carra Cleaves, who went the distance in the circleand added a pair of hits from the plate, and the defense settled in from there and held Lewisville to just one run on two hits for the remainder of the contest. The bats caught up as well, with freshman Abby Chunn plating a run in the second and Cuellar knotting the count at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Vayson put Lewisville back in front a half-inning later with a two-out single that scored senior Rylee Brice. Crossing the plate twice in the loss, Brice went 3-of-4 from the plate, whilejunior Paislie Allen added a pair of hits andVayson finished with two RBIs.
The top four in Lewisville's order shouldered plenty of offense on Tuesday and offered a couple anxious moments for the West dugout in the top of the seventh. The Lady Farmers put two on with one out, but Cleaves averted any further damage with inducing a pop out followed by a strikeout to extend West's winning streak to six in a row.
"Our kids have grown up a bit, but we have some youthful players playing some big positions out there right now," Ledsome said. "But they're not playing that way. The upperclassmen are keeping them calm and keeping them in it. Our seniors are amazing. It's some of the best leadership we've had in a long time, and they're the minority compared to how many young players we have."
The Lady Wolves sport just three seniors this season, including Wallace, a Texas signee who went 2-of-3 with an RBI on Tuesday, and Hilton, bound for Texas A&M-Commerce. A host of underclassmen scour the rest of West's lineup, but the team's work ethic has offered plenty of encouragement for Ledsome early into district play.
"We're finding ways. It reminds me of teams I've had in the past where they just battle, battle and find ways once that toughness kicks in," he said.
The Lady Wolves look to stay hot at 7:15 p.m. Friday when visiting Marcus, a regional finalist from last season. Lewisville, meanwhile, dips to 1-2 in 6-6A following Tuesday's loss and gets a chance to right the ship that same time back on the road at Plano.
"I believe we're still a playoff team. We only lost three players from last year, but they were three key players," Albert said. "I think with that personnel and trying out new players in new positions, I think we're still finding our niche, but there are still 11 more games to go and anything can happen. I'm optimistic."
PHOTOS: Plano West, Lewisville softball go down to the wire
