The Lewisville and Hebron football teams waged a thrilling regular-season finale on Friday, won by the Farmers 37-35. How Lewisville found the win column required one of the more improbable finishes in program history.
With four seconds left in the fourth quarter, and trailing the Hawks 35-31, Farmer quarterback Ethan Terrell launched a Hail Mary throw downfield with time having expired. Senior receiver Kye Stone caught the ball in front of the end zone and toughed out 6 yards to score a stunning walk-off victory.
Stone finished the ballgame with 206 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The latter of those two scores capped a fourth quarter that included three lead changes between the Farmers and Hawks.
Bolstering the insanity of Lewisville's walk-off touchdown was that Hebron looked to have scored the upset road win. With 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, senior Jacob Buniff found senior Cobye Baldwin for a 10-yard touchdown that put Hebron ahead 35-31.
Hebron led for the majority of the ballgame but squandered a pair of double-digit leads on Friday. That included Lewisville firing off 17 consecutive points between the second and fourth quarters, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Terrell to senior Armani Winfield with 5:38 remaining in the ballgame.
Winfield's go-ahead touchdown looked like it might be enough to hold off Hebron, particularly after the ensuing drive when the Lewisville defense, which had held the Hawks scoreless in the second half up that point, stuffed a Hebron quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one in Farmer territory.
The win improved Lewisville to 9-1 on the season and 6-1 in District 6-6A. The Hawks fell to 5-2 in league play and concluded their regular season at 5-5 overall.
Both will be in action on Friday for the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs. The Farmers will host McKinney Boyd at 7 p.m. Friday and the Hawks will visit Allen that same time.
