In five years at DeSoto, Catherine Williams received as valuable an experience as an assistant high school girls basketball coach could hope for.
She helped develop some of the top players in the state, schemed for a score of ranked opponents and coached in some of the most high-profile games afforded in Texas high school girls basketball.
That culminated in March when the Lady Eagles won the first state championship in program history — a milestone moment that led to Williams pursuing another as she prepares to undertake the first head coaching job of her career at Lewisville.
“After we won the state championship at DeSoto, I felt like the time was right to make that transition into a head coaching role,” Williams said. “That’s why I came to DeSoto — to contend and help win a state championship. I was able to do that so this is just the next step in the journey.”
As she began to ponder that next step, there was plenty about the Lady Farmers that piqued Williams’ interest. She recalled scouting Lewisville during the playoffs a couple years earlier and being impressed with the team’s potential and quality of play.
“They were young but really good. When the job came open, I felt like it was something I had to look into with what they have coming back and the great culture they have at Lewisville,” Williams said. “I felt like it would fit me really well.”
Part of that belief stems from a productive tenure at DeSoto under head coach Andrea Robinson, who Williams credited plenty for her development. During Williams’ time with the Lady Eagles, the program advanced to the state finals twice — finishing as Class 6A runners-up in 2019 before getting over the hump in 2021.
“What I learned from coach Robinson is that preparation is everything. She put me in different positions where I was able to grow and learn, and that’s what she does with all her coaches,” Williams said. “You’re not just a freshman coach or a JV coach, everyone is with the varsity and engulfed in that culture. I think that was great for all the coaches and a big reason why we were all able to grow our games.”
That meant wading through some of the state’s most prolific matchups on the girls’ hardwood — marquee matchups against programs like Duncanville and Cedar Hill, right up to preparing for multiple trips to the state tournament.
“I’ve been in those tough situations — the district DeSoto is in is very tough and you had to be focused night in and night out,” Williams said. “It prepares you as a coach because you’ve been through that gauntlet and coaching against teams like Duncanville, Cedar Hill and Mansfield. That preparation and everything that goes into those games is what helped prepare me to be a head coach.”
She’ll get that opportunity as she begins her tenure at Lewisville. Williams takes over for Sally Allsbrook, who had coached the Lady Farmers since 2015. Lewisville has been a model of consistency in qualifying for the playoffs each of the past five years — tied for the longest active streak among Lewisville ISD basketball programs.
That includes an appearance in the bi-district round last season, which resulted in a 45-38 loss to state-ranked Allen to end Lewisville’s campaign at 16-10 overall. Finishing in a tie for third place in District 6-6A, the Lady Farmers are projected to return two starters from their 2020-21 lineup in sophomore Mya Dotson, an all-district first-team selection, and junior Deucee Reed.
Williams said she met with her team for the first time last week and will get to work closer with the Lady Farmers during summer workouts and conditioning.
“It’s a really young team but they’re already playing extremely hard. They go hard and are eager to learn. I’m super excited about that,” Williams said. “When you get a team that’s young, plays hard and wants to learn, it makes the coaching part that much more fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.