Since 2017, the city of Lewisville has celebrated St. Paddy's Texas Style, a unique event that combines the best of Irish and Texan culture.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, March 18 from 12 to 7 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza and promises to be a day full of music, food, and family-friendly fun.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments