Star Local Media, a leading local media company, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a second-class postal permit in Denton County, fulfilling the requirements set forth by the State of Texas for running legal notices in the region. This achievement is a significant milestone for Star Local Media and reinforces its commitment to serving the local community with accurate and timely information.

The acquisition of the second-class postal permit allows Star Local Media to meet the stringent standards outlined by the State of Texas for publishing legal notices. By obtaining this permit, Star Local Media is now authorized to publish official announcements, legal notices, and other essential information, ensuring that citizens in Denton County stay informed about critical matters that affect their lives, businesses, and local governance.

