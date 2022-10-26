FLOWER MOUND – Flower Mound head volleyball coach Jamie Siegel never once mentioned using Plano West’s 27-match win streak as motivation to her players for Tuesday’s District 6-6A bout.
“I didn’t even know that,” she said. “We don’t pay attention to the past. We focus on us and what we need to do to get the job done.”
Flower Mound’s season has been one of immense growth. Things were a little shaky in the early part of the season for a Lady Jaguars team that carries just four seniors on their roster.
But since starting 14-12, Flower Mound’s young core has come together and it reached its peak Tuesday night when the Lady Jaguars rallied for a 19-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 15-10 win over a Lady Wolves’ team that came in ranked No. 22 in the nation by MaxPreps.com.
“This group is maturing every single day,” Siegel said. “It’s just one of those things about the belief. The confidence is there. It’s learning to play with composure. They’re doing that every single day.”
The Lady Jaguars (25-15 overall, 11-3 district) caught fire in the final month of the season, as they finished the regular season with seven straight wins to tie with Coppell (34-11, 11-3) for second place in District 6-6A.
Flower Mound won a coin flip with Coppell and earns the No. 2 seed from District 6-6A. The Lady Jaguars will play the winner of Friday’s seeding match between Allen and McKinney Boyd next week in bi-district.
Despite the loss, West (29-3, 13-1) finishes the regular season as champions of 6-6A. The Lady Wolves will play the loser of Friday’s seeding game between Allen and McKinney Boyd.
“We were playing good volleyball,” said Cooper Phillips, West head coach. “Tonight, we played OK volleyball. It wasn’t anything bad. They dug balls that I didn’t think that they dug.”
Flower Mound appeared that it was going to cruise to the win in set one after racing out to an 18-12 lead. But some hitting errors by the Lady Jaguars, as well as a pair of aces from senior Blaire Bayless, allowed the Lady Wolves to mount a late rally.
Senior Katelyn Ruhman added a pair of kills for a 24-19 Lady Wolves lead before senior Ansley Denison found an opening in the back right corner of the court for a tip kill to finish off the first-set win for West.
After Flower Mound junior Brianna Watson recorded a kill to help the Lady Jaguars finish the second set strong, West built a big lead in the third set before turning back a late rally by Flower Mound to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Junior Kate Mansfield swatted home the ball for a kill on a free ball for a 19-13 West advantage. Flower Mound tied the score at 23-23 on a kill by freshman Geli St. Laurent. But a net violation called on the Lady Jaguars six points later allowed the Lady Wolves to escape with the victory.
“We just served good at times and get on streaks and were able to do what we wanted to do,” Phillips said. “Then, the first contact kind of slowed down, which hurt our middles. In the first couple of sets, we passed pretty well and did what we wanted. But when that falls off, it gets a lot harder.”
West weathered an early storm by Flower Mound in the fourth set to take an 18-13 lead on an ace by Bayless. But a kill by Watson was the fuel the Lady Jaguars needed to finish that set in convincing fashion.
Watson was the catalyst for Flower Mound’s hitting attack all night, finishing with a team-high 18 kills to accompany 15 digs and one block.
On a team full of underclassmen, sophomore Audrey Jackson also came up with huge plays in big moments for the Lady Jaguars. Jackson fired the ball to the other side of the court to polish off a 12-5 run for Flower Mound to end the fourth set and force a deciding fifth set.
Bayless tried to take matters into her own hands in the fifth set. The Pittsburgh commit logged one kill and two blocks over the first six points to give West a 4-2 lead.
But Flower Mound’s resolve showed up again. Watson continued her big night with four more kills to restore momentum for the Lady Jaguars, the last of which gave Flower Mound a 13-8 lead. Four points later, Jackson fired the ball from the 10-foot line for a kill to clinch the 5-set victory for Flower Mound.
Jackson finished with 13 kills, 23 digs and two blocks. Junior Chloe O’Brien and senior Logan Halleman initiated the Lady Jaguars’ offense well. O’Brien totaled 14 assists and three aces, while Halleman contributed 18 assists and 11 digs.
“Together, we’re unstoppable,” Siegel said. “We just try to focus on the next step, on the next point. I joke around with them all the time, ‘What happened on that possession? I don’t even know.’ They’ll just relax and refocus.”
