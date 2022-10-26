Flower Mound volleyball

The Flower Mound volleyball team celebrates a 19-25, 25-21, 24-25, 25-23, 15-10 win over Plano West on Tuesday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

FLOWER MOUND – Flower Mound head volleyball coach Jamie Siegel never once mentioned using Plano West’s 27-match win streak as motivation to her players for Tuesday’s District 6-6A bout.

“I didn’t even know that,” she said. “We don’t pay attention to the past. We focus on us and what we need to do to get the job done.”

