Lake living is everything it’s made out to be and in Texas, there’s no shortage of opportunities to experience it.
We’ve gathered a list of places along Lake Lewisville that you might want to check out this summer
Parks
Guided LLELA Tours
Beyond the usual field trip destination for your middle schooler, the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) offers a unique mix of activities for the adventurous fellow and outdoor enthusiast. Their list of guided pastimes includes things as subtle as bird and nature walks, and hiking at night to a campfire, and for thrill-seekers, kayak tours, and fishing guides are a must. Inside this 2,000-acre preserve is a peek into 19th-century family living with the Minor-Porter House, a log cabin built in 1869 upon the park’s Cottonwood Trail. On the third Saturday of each month, LLELA opens the house up to the public and gives an authentic cabin tour to all visitors.
Admission to the park is $5.
For more information visit
Location: 201 E Jones St, Lewisville, TX
Lake Park
For a little bit of everything, you can head to Lewisville’s Lake Park. Camping in your backyard has never been easier with the park’s RV grounds and picnic areas, easy access to swimming beaches, and boat ramps. For those landlubbers, you can swing, climb and monkey bar your way across several playgrounds or complete a round of disc golf. On the edge, rests a historical marker for Lewisville’s very own Clovis site, where artifacts and fossils discovered by archaeologists revealed that a prehistoric group of humans had populated this part of Denton.
For more information visit https://www.playlewisville.com/parks/park-listings/lake-park
Location: 600 Sandy Beach Road, Lewisville, TX
Doubletree Ranch Park
This Highland Village park is a great place to let the kiddos loose as the blazing summer months creep up. A barn pavilion, formally a dude ranch, overlooks the park, and to the left sits a splash pad that emulates a natural creek with several boulders springing towards the center. Inside you’ll discover a total of three wet sequence zones, which house 15 water features, 66 sprayers, and one waterfall — a perfect place to cool off. The park is fully adorned with native plants and wildlife, including a butterfly garden, dog park, and open fields for all types of sports and activities. It’s than a mile from the lake.
For more information visit https://www.highlandvillage.org/911/Pavilion-and-Barn-Rental
Location: 310 Highland Village Rd, Highland Village, TX
Eating
Pier Fan Sports Club
If you're looking for the pinnacle of lake living, then you need to stop by Pier Fans Sports Club. Right on the water at Safe Harbor Pier 121, this sports bar serves as the perfect venue to kick back and root for your favorite team or enjoy a cold one, along with some live entertainment. Whether you are into rows of big HD flatscreens or feeling the groove with your local band or artist, Pier Fans offers stunning experiences with its indoor and outdoor seating options. Don't be surprised if you catch a jet ski or a series of deck and pontoon boats docking at one of the local clubs.
Location: 1481 E Hill Park Rd, Lewisville, TX
Sneaky Pete’s
Sneaky Pete’s is another waterfront restaurant tucked on the banks of Lewisville Lake. You can expect a menu with a Cajun and seafood twist, indoor and outdoor seating, and nautical galore. Between the water and the patio are a pool deck with a volleyball section and two regular pools. If you sit at the gazebo bar, you’ll be treated to plentiful views of the sandy beach. Pete’s is the go-to destination for anyone looking to party this summer.
Location: 2 Eagle Point Rd, Lewisville, TX
