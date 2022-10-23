Ethan Terrell

Last year, Lewisville junior quarterback Ethan Terrell helped the Farmers advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 1996.

It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.

Last year, in his first season as Lewisville’s starting quarterback, Terrell guided the Farmers to a regional quarterfinal appearance for the first time since 1996. For his efforts, he was the unanimous choice for District 6-6A offensive newcomer of the year.

