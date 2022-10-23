It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.
Last year, in his first season as Lewisville’s starting quarterback, Terrell guided the Farmers to a regional quarterfinal appearance for the first time since 1996. For his efforts, he was the unanimous choice for District 6-6A offensive newcomer of the year.
Terrell has only gotten better. This season, the Lewisville junior has the Farmers in first place in 6-6A and in good position to win their first district title since 2001.
In an offense that is also headlined by junior running back Viron Ellison and junior wide receiver Lamar Kerby, Terrell has used his arm and his legs to guide Lewisville to a 6-1 overall record as well as a perfect 4-0 mark in 6-6A. Terrell has rushed for 503 yards on 56 carries for an average of 8.98 yards per carry with five touchdowns and also passed for 665 yards and four scores.
Terrell currently holds one collegiate offer from Northern Arizona, but expect him to gain more attention as the next year moves along.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Terrell talks about Lewisville’s dominant 42-14 win over Plano, the Farmers’ offensive line, the college recruitment process and the team’s expectations.
SLM: Last week, Lewisville moved into sole possession of first place in District 6-6A with a 42-14 win against Plano. What was so good about that performance for your team?
ET: It was just how we came together through adversity in the previous game versus Plano West. We have a strong offense, strong defense. When plays needed to be made, Lamar, my receiver, made them. Our line stepped up. Our offense stepped up. Then, Freddy Joya put one field goal through at the end.
SLM: Last year was your first season as Lewisville’s starting quarterback. How would you assess your performance?
ET: It was crazy, just being thrown in there. But Taylen Green helped me out a lot, mentored me when he got back from Boise. He let me know the ins and outs of defenses and when he played, just the nicks and picks to get stuff done when I played. I think that really helped me out, just listening to him and how he played.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason that has helped to prepare you for this season?
ET: What I took away from last year was not to be too big in the moment, having fun out there no matter if I’m a sophomore, junior or senior and listening to my coach. Then, going into the summer of my junior year, it was big getting into the weight room, getting bigger and eating right. It was getting my body ready and getting straight going into this year.
SLM: In what ways have you improved as a player this season?
ET: I would definitely say my run game. My run game has improved a lot since last year. I didn’t get to run the ball a lot last year because you had big Damien Martinez back there running the ball.
SLM: Staying on Damien Martinez, that was a huge loss. But what can you say about how well Viron Ellison has stepped into the lead role at running back?
ET: Even just last year, having both of them switch in and out, you just can’t stop it. We had over 400 rushing yards per game. You just can’t stop it. Having Damien and Viron back there was a big add-on to even help my run game.
SLM: Every good football team usually has a great offensive line. What have Quay Davis, Sean Hutton, Scotty Parker, Devin Love and Michael Fasusi have meant to Lewisville’s success?
ET: They’re straight dogs. Every play, they’re going to give it their all. Those guys have my heart.
SLM: Who is a defensive player that has really played well for Lewisville?
ET: If I could say one person, it’s Tony-Louis Ncuba. Just watching on the sidelines, that man, playing his technique, has just been balling. He makes interceptions, gets big stops for us. It’s just been great having him. Even the twins, Caden and Cam Jenkins, along with Jaydan Hardy, have been ballers. Our linebacker, Mark Cooper, has been great. Everybody has been playing well. They’ve been great about helping us out, bailing us out. It’s been great to have those guys on the other side of the ball.
SLM: What does it mean for you to be a team leader?
ET: What it means for me to be a leader is to when stuff goes bad, to lead my team and keep on believing. Every team, I want to have my team ready and to be positive with them. I think that’s a key role to being a leader. We’ve had a lot of young guys step up. I had to step up last year my sophomore year. This year, you’re having sophomores that are stepping up. I’m just letting them know about my sophomore year and what to expect.
SLM: What colleges have been looking at you?
ET: A lot. It’s so many. I can’t count all of them on my fingers. Arizona State, Duke has been showing me love every day. Harvard, Dartmouth, Cincinnati. Just a lot of schools. Houston, Texas State, Northwestern, Baylor, Mississippi State. I’ve just been taking it day-by-day and trying to prove to them that I’m worthy of that spot.
