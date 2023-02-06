Thomas Legler began his career in the private sector, transitioning to a fire department job in 2001 and loving it ever since. Legler now serves at the City of Lewisville Fire Marshal where he has worked to keep the community safe since April of 2022. When he’s not working, Legler can be found learning about history or listening to live music.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I started as the Fire Marshal for the City of Lewisville in April of 2022. Prior to that, I was the Fire Marshal for the City of Victoria, Texas since 2011. Prior to that I worked my way from Fire Inspector to Assistant Fire Marshal with the Mansfield Fire Department. I have one daughter and two granddaughters who still live in Victoria.
What do you do in your role as Fire Marshal for the Lewisville Fire Department?
As Fire Marshal, I am responsible for several different and unique functions within the fire department. Ultimately, I am responsible for fire prevention, fire and arson investigations, and public education. Fire prevention includes fire inspections, both during construction and annual inspections, plan reviews, code enforcement, and the handling of complaints. These are handled by a team of five fire inspectors led by the Chief Fire Inspector. The fire investigation unit is composed of cross trained fire investigators that are also peace officers, who conduct investigations into what caused a fire, and follow through with any criminal charges that are appropriate. Led by a Captain, the three fire and arson investigators are also part of the CoCare team, the City of Lewisville mental health response unit. Public education involves delivering fire and life safety education programs to adults and children alike. This includes the LAFS (Life and Fire Safety) Clown program, workplace fire safety, residential fire safety, smoke alarm education, and a variety of other topics.
What is your favorite part about your job?
There are so many. But it comes down to the impact that I have on the community. Watching kids enjoy a public education program that teaches them fire and life safety behaviors; seeing the completion of a building or project that will serve the community for many years; the healing that is provided to the community by the successful prosecution of an arsonist who destroyed a house of worship; to make the environment as safe as possible when firefighters respond to a building; and to see the team achieve more.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
Since moving here in March, I haven’t explored Lewisville as much as I wanted. However, I love the feel of Old Town. It is a great place to visit.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I didn’t at first. I started out in college as a Pre-Med major. I changed my degree program to Fire Protection and transferred to Oklahoma State after my freshman year, but still didn’t know what I was going to do with my life. After graduating, I spent a few years in the private sector. In 2001, I joined the Mansfield Fire Department and have loved the job ever since.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work at their local fire department?
Take the leap. Get involved. Many departments have volunteers, reserves, or other ways you can participate until you are certified. Talk to other firefighters, fire inspectors, and members. It has been a very rewarding career.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about fire safety, and reducing the impact of fire to the community.
Who or what inspires you?
There have been some great mentors that I have met and learned from that continue to inspire me. Chief Alan Brunicini, Red Adair, Larry Borgelt, and Pat Brock. And over my career I have had the opportunity to work with great people that continue to inspire me, including David Taylor, Sharad Khandelwal, Wayne Miller, and so many others.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I’m still settling into my new house. I enjoy shooting pool, even though I’m not very good at it. And I love history, especially WWII history. I enjoy visiting museums, and listening to live music.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.