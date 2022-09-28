The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville

Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in.
The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and Stewart family for decades before Lewisville local Jenny James came into possession of the property. James and the town spent 14 months renovating the property, making the house into what it is today — home to Legacy Music Studio and a safe space for the community to gather.
“We used all Old Town people on the project and then worked with City Hall,” James said. “From the engineers, to the architects, to our general contractor, even our concrete people, every aspect of it was just locals.”
James kept the original structure of the house and tore down all of the added paneling and layers of wallpaper on the inside. She brought it back to its original shiplap and studs and uncovered an old fireplace and found several old relics, like coins from the Civil War.
When she found the property, the current owners were under contract with an apartment builder who was planning on tearing the house down. That was the only interested buyer at the time due to the housing market slowing down because of the pandemic.
Before the house could be torn down, James visited the property with a Realtor and immediately knew she wanted to buy the house.
“I could just see the potential,” she said. “I wrote a letter to the family and I was just like ‘I have this music studio just two blocks away and just don’t sell to them.’”
The contract with the apartment builder fell through and James was able to make a deal and purchase the property. She officially bought the house in May of 2020. The previous owners sent James a stack of letters from several members in their family who told her stories about growing up in the house and how it was filled with music and happy memories.
Last fall, James held a housewarming party for the Allen and Stewart family, showing them the renovated house and Legacy Music Studio’s new home. James has owned Legacy Music Studio since 2017, but was looking for a bigger space, making the Old Town Legacy House the perfect location, helping to honor the property’s history.
“A lot of the people in Old Town, they'll just tell me stories about visiting our house and things like that,” she said. “So we've made it where it's just a very warm, welcoming, community feel.”
Right now, the Old Town Legacy House has several functions. It serves as a rentable space for small events at the front of the venue, Legacy Music Studio takes up the center with several rooms for students to learn how to play instruments, and there is a recording studio at the back run by Charles Tobias.
James said for the future of the property, she hopes to do something special with the backyard. Her goal is to draw people back in and get the community engaged because it felt like the world stopped when the pandemic happened, she said.
“We’re just trying to kind of feel out, ‘What do things look like now? What’s drawing people in? What are people wanting to go out for?’ she said. “We’re just kind of watching and seeing and then maybe we’ll make a plan for what the backyard looks like.”
One thing James knows for sure, she wants a mural on the back side of Old Town Legacy House. She said she has no idea what she wants it to be, but she’s just waiting for the right artist to come along.
“The house looks so traditional, so farm-housey, but then we want something totally out there and different in terms of a mural,” she said. “Bright, crazy, young, fun and unexpected.”
Nothing is finalized when it comes to plans for the Old Town Legacy House, but James said she’s excited for what the future holds.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
