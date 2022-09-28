 Skip to main content
featured spotlight
This house is Lewisville's home

The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville

  • 0
Old Town Legacy House 4.JPG

Jenny James, owner of Old Town Legacy House and Legacy Music Studio.

Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in.

The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and Stewart family for decades before Lewisville local Jenny James came into possession of the property. James and the town spent 14 months renovating the property, making the house into what it is today — home to Legacy Music Studio and a safe space for the community to gather.

Old Town Legacy House 1.JPG

A look outside the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville.
Old Town Legacy House 2.JPG

A look inside the Old Town Legacy House in the space that has been converted into Legacy Music Studio.
Old Town Legacy House 3.JPG

One of the music studio rooms used for classes at Legacy Music Studio inside Old Town Legacy House.
Old Town Legacy House 5.jpg

The recording studio located at the back of Old Town Legacy House, which just won Best Recording Studio in Best of Denton County 2022.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

Tags

