Rowlett Chick-fil-A expansion
File photo

Gas Monkey moves forward

On Tuesday, the Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend a series of alternative standards (exceptions to routine building requirements) for the Gas Monkey entertainment venue.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments