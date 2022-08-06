On Tuesday, the Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend a series of alternative standards (exceptions to routine building requirements) for the Gas Monkey entertainment venue.
Gas Monkey, which was formerly located in Northeast Dallas, will open in the former site of Zone Action Park on Summit Drive.
First opened in 2013 by Richard Rawlings, a media personality best known for starring in the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill operated as a live music venue that primarily gravitated towards rock, metal, hip-hop and country music. If approved by Lewisville City Council, Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill would open in Lewisville under the same name.
Texas Star Café opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Café, a restaurant that specializes in breakfast and brunch, opened in Flower Mound in late July. The restaurant sits in the former site of Cici’s Pizza on Long Prairie Road.
Lewisville Chick-Fil-A relocates
A Chick-Fil-A franchise in Lewisville relocated from its former site on 749 West Main Street to 1201 West Main Street.
The location opened its doors to the public on Wednesday after a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted in conjunction with the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce.
Carrollton ribbon cutting schedule
As of Friday, the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting schedule for Carrollton is as follows:
Aug. 16: Jim’s Plumbing
Aug. 18: Jenn Cole Designs
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.