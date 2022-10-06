Journey to Dream Lewisville grant recipient.jpeg

Tuff Shed, Inc. is hosting a grand re-opening of its Lewisville location on Friday, Oct. 21. The storage buildings and garages supplier is planning to service Denton, Wise, Cooke, Grayson, Montague, Collin, and parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties. The location is at 2260 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville. There will be a ribbon cutting Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce. The company will also offer exclusive savings to customers throughout the day. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

