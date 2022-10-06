Tuff Shed, Inc. is hosting a grand re-opening of its Lewisville location on Friday, Oct. 21. The storage buildings and garages supplier is planning to service Denton, Wise, Cooke, Grayson, Montague, Collin, and parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties. The location is at 2260 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville. There will be a ribbon cutting Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce. The company will also offer exclusive savings to customers throughout the day.
Park Place Dealerships Grants
Park Place Dealerships is giving away a total of $100,000 before the end of the year to deserving non-profits who are serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 350 charities applied in 2021, with 24 receiving a grant. One charity in Lewisville, Journey to Dream, used their grant to outfit the teenage bedrooms with new comforters, pillows and storage for their personal belongings. For charities interested in applying for a 2022 grant, they must apply by midnight Oct. 23, 2022.
Denton County Friends of the Family events
Denton County Friends of the Family (DCFOF) will be honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) with various free events throughout the month to raise awareness in the community. There will be seven events during October and members of the community can learn more about the upcoming DVAM events at www.dcfof.org/dvam.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.