Bryan McBreen works everyday to actively promote community engagement through various initiatives to benefit individuals and neighborhoods. As the Grants Specialist for Neighborhood Services for the City of Lewisville, McBreen enjoys being a part of positive changes that help to make a difference in people’s lives. In his free time, McBreen can be found spending time with family, exploring the outdoors, playing chess, or enjoying music together.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Bryan McBreen and I am a proud Lewisville homeowner with a decade of experience in the community, driven by a passion to make a positive impact. As a parent to three children, aged 7, 15, and 17, my wife and I cherish the unique challenges and incredible joy that come with raising children of different ages. We always find exciting activities in Lewisville that bring our family closer together, whether it's exploring the outdoors, playing chess, or enjoying music together at Sounds of Lewisville.
What do you do in your role as a Grant Specialist for Neighborhood Services?
With a deep-rooted interest in social services and community engagement, I strive to create opportunities and support initiatives that enhance the lives of individuals and neighborhoods. As a Grant Specialist for Neighborhood Services, I administer grant programs and city initiatives, collaborating closely with faith communities and nonprofits to meet the needs of Lewisville residents. I also contribute to the planning of community engagement events such as For the Love of Lewisville, the Tri-City Neighborhood Summit, and the annual City Department Expo, which connect residents with city staff and volunteer opportunities.
What is your favorite part about your job?
One of the most rewarding aspects of my role is witnessing the profound impact that grants have on the community. It fills me with immense satisfaction to see the transformation that occurs, both at the individual and neighborhood level, because of the resources we provide. I have witnessed homeowners overcome with tears of joy when they see the fresh coat of paint on their homes, breathing new life into their surroundings. Additionally, I have seen previously dimly lit trails become safe and inviting spaces for evening walks, bringing neighbors together and fostering a sense of security. By empowering homeowners and neighborhoods through revitalization and enhancement initiatives, we directly contribute to the overall quality of life for individuals and families. It is a privilege to be part of these positive changes and to witness the profound difference it makes in people's lives.
What do you like to do in your free time?
When not working, I find solace in nature at the LLELA Nature Preserve and the Lewisville Thrive Recreation Center. The trails, kayaking, and abundant wildlife at LLELA provide a tranquil escape, while the Thrive Recreation Center allows me to indulge in my hobbies like pickleball and ping pong. I also appreciate the rich cultural experiences offered by the Lewisville Grand Theater.
What are some ways Neighborhood Services promotes community?
As part of Neighborhood Services, I actively promote community engagement through various initiatives. We organize neighborhood events and educational workshops, empowering residents with valuable skills and fostering connections. Moreover, our department supports local neighborhood projects by providing grants and resources, encouraging community block parties, and enhancing the overall quality of life in our neighborhoods.
What are you passionate about? Who or what inspires you?
I am driven by a deep passion for social equity and inclusivity. I firmly believe that everyone deserves equal opportunities and access to essential resources and services, regardless of their background. I advocate for marginalized communities, promote diversity and inclusion, and strive to create a more equitable program. Witnessing the resilience and determination of the individuals and communities I serve inspires me to continue my work, making a positive difference in their lives.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
I would like the readers to know that I am committed to my role as the Grant Specialist and to the mission of Neighborhood Services. I strongly believe in the power of collaboration and community engagement. Together, we can create lasting change and build stronger, more vibrant neighborhoods. If you have any questions or would like to get involved, please don't hesitate to reach out. I look forward to working with you.
