Chris Chastain is the Preserve and Greenbelt Manager for the City of Lewisville and has worked in other parks and recreation departments across the metroplex before coming to Lewisville in 2021. Chastain oversees different aspects of the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) park preserves, and more. When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his family.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Chris Chastain and I have been the Preserve and Greenbelt Manager for the City of Lewisville since 2021. I work with a variety of people and partners to create opportunities for people to develop a meaningful connection to nature. Before coming to Lewisville, I spent time working with the City of Grand Prairie and the City of Bedford Parks and Recreation Departments. I have received a degree in Environmental Geosciences from Texas A&M University and a Master's of Public Administration from the University of Texas at Permian Basin. I am a North Texas native, having grown up in Grand Prairie. I married my high school sweetheart and we welcomed our first child in 2021.
What do you do in your role as the Preserve & Greenbelt Manager for LLELA?
As the Preserve and Greenbelt Manager I lead the Green Centerpiece team for the Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department. This division includes the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA), park preserves, natural areas adjacent to Lewisville Lake, greenbelts and trail systems, and Lake Park Campground and Lake Park Day-Use Operations. I oversee many different projects and initiatives related to environmental stewardship, education, and sustainability.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is getting to provide opportunities for people to experience nature and the outdoors for the first time. It never gets old, seeing the wonder and amazement of someone connecting with their environment in a way they haven't before is extremely motivating. It is even more meaningful when this is made possible by identifying and removing barriers and disadvantages that keep people from these opportunities.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
LLELA is my absolute favorite place to spend time. It is such a neat experience to walk every trail and explore the different characteristics that each one has. It is a perfect way to find a little escape from the busier parts of everyday life. When I'm not at LLELA though, you can probably find me at my number two spot, Perc Coffeehouse.
How did you find yourself working at LLELA?
I had been working in the parks and recreation industry for about 10 years before coming to LLELA. I was most recently overseeing recreational operations at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. I heard about the opportunity in Lewisville and was immediately intrigued and excited about the impact that this role could have in the community. I had always heard great things about the Lewisville team from colleagues and professional networks, so I decided to apply. It was a perfect way to blend my experience, my education, and my passion into one position. Since beginning my time with the Lewisville team, I couldn't be happier or feel any more lucky to have been given this chance.
What are you passionate about?
I have a passion for providing opportunities to people.
Who or what inspires you?
First and foremost my family inspires me. They give me all the support I need to continue on when things get tough. My work team inspires me as well. It is a special thing when you get to surround yourself with people who share the same passion and ambition as yourself.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my family. It can be anything, playing games, getting outside, or just a lazy day at the house. I also really enjoy photography, biking, and listening to music/podcasts.
What are some things readers should know about LLELA that usually aren't common knowledge?
The ecosystem of LLELA is incredibly unique for any area of Texas. It is where the Blackland Prairies and the Eastern Cross Timbers meet with the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. This creates an opportunity for a very diverse collection of wildlife to encounter. While on the trails at LLELA, you can see bobcats, armadillos, deer, beavers, river otters, coyotes, rabbits, bats, turtles, and over 200 species of birds including bald eagles and wild turkeys.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to pursue a career in recreation?
Get in anywhere you can and get to know people, even if it is as a volunteer or a part-time position. It won't take long to get yourself established. Our industry is full of people who are willing to help and find ways for passionate people to be more involved.
