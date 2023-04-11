The Realm at Castle Hills, a sprawling 324-acre mixed-use development along SH 121 in Lewisville, has announced the opening of three new retailers, allowing for the destination to see continued growth.
New retailers at The Realm include Cheeky Monkeys, 206 Luster Grill, and Cachet Salons & Spa. Upon completion, The Realm will consist of over 5,000 multifamily units, 1.5 million square feet of retail, office and restaurants, a boutique hotel, an extensive trail system, and an outdoor entertainment district. The Realm is expected to reach a value of $1.5 billion development at completion.
The Realm is a development of Bright Realty, and aims to provide the community with a luxury lifestyle destination and unique retail offerings that cater to a variety of needs.
"Our goal is to offer a variety of residential products, outstanding entertainment options, and flexible office opportunities,” said Lucas Patterson, Bright Realty's executive vice president. “With continued growth, the SH 121 corridor truly embodies the live/work/play concept that caters to the region's demographic."
Cheeky Monkeys is an edutainment-based play and birthday party center catering to kids aged 10 months to eight years. It offers more than 6,000 square feet of play space, seating for 100 adults, a coffee shop, and a limited-service restaurant. 206 Luster Grill is a 2,257-square-foot restaurant serving Seattle-style teriyaki-inspired dishes and sushi. Finally, Cachet Salons & Spa is a 10,692-square-foot salon that offers luxurious lease space for salon professionals and a wide range of salon and spa services.
“We couldn’t imagine a better spot for our second location than The Realm at Castle Hills, an ideal location in the heart of one of DFW’s fastest growing areas,” said Matt Muse, owner of Cachet Salons & Spa. “We are very grateful to be a part of The Realm and we are confident that our studios inside of it will be the best in their class.”
These new retailers join the existing Realm tenants, including El Patio Mex-Tex, The London Baker, Worth the Pour, Mochinut, Bahama Bucks, Salubrious Juice & More, and soon-to-be-open Food Morning and Grimaldi's. The development also features Crescent Park, which has developer-sponsored events such as the upcoming Cinco de Mayo Block Party, The Realm Renaissance in the fall, and Rockin' Around The Realm in December.
The Realm at Castle Hills also features a nine-story office building with first-floor restaurants, an all-rental community with 72 single-family homes, and luxury multifamily communities that include apartments and townhomes for rent and convenient first-floor retail. Castle Hills Village Shops, the community's popular neighborhood destination with retail, restaurants, and everyday conveniences, also offers an outdoor market featuring handmade and homemade goods along with fresh produce every month. The market debuted on April 1 and will be held on the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The next outdoor market is scheduled for May 6.
“According to a recent SmartAsset study, Denton County ranks 10th best for business growth,” said Bright Realty CEO Parker Bright. “The population is projected to continue to increase. We’re offering the community a lifestyle destination with luxury amenities and a variety of unique retailers.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.