The Realm at Castle Hills, a sprawling 324-acre mixed-use development along SH 121 in Lewisville, has announced the opening of three new retailers, allowing for the destination to see continued growth.

New retailers at The Realm include Cheeky Monkeys, 206 Luster Grill, and Cachet Salons & Spa. Upon completion, The Realm will consist of over 5,000 multifamily units, 1.5 million square feet of retail, office and restaurants, a boutique hotel, an extensive trail system, and an outdoor entertainment district. The Realm is expected to reach a value of $1.5 billion development at completion.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

