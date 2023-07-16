Paislie Allen Lewisville

Lewisville’s Paislie Allen garnered District 6-6A defensive player of the year in softball and helped to lead the Farmers to third-place finishes in the state track and field championships in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays.

 By Matt Welch

The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.

It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.

