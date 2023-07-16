The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Lewisville has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best play
Erickson’s diving catch and double-off paves way to state title
The Flower Mound baseball team never trailed in the Class 6A state title game against Pearland, but the Oilers came close to tying the score in the sixth inning.
Pearland reduced Flower Mound’s lead to 4-3 after Oilers senior Jace Caceres clubbed a solo home run over the wall in left field at Dell Diamond. After a Jaguar error and Oilers single allowed two more base runners to reach for Pearland, sophomore Nico Partida hit a ball into shallow center field.
Flower Mound incoming senior center fielder Sam Erickson spoiled those plans. Erickson sprinted in to make a diving catch to rob Partida of a hit and then initiated a double play that saw Josh Glaser touch the third-base for a double-off of a Pearland base runner that left third base too early.
Erickson’s catch and subsequent double play at third base kept Flower Mound’s 4-3 lead in tact.
Moments later, Erickson hit a two-run home run to increase the Jaguar advantage to 6-3. Flower Mound survived a late rally by Pearland to win 6-4 and capture its first state title since 2014 and second state championship overall.
Iron athlete
Paislie Allen, Lewisville softball and track and field
Allen has brought a unique ability of power and speed that has benefitted both the Lewisville softball and track and field teams.
Sacrifice has come easy for Allen as she balanced her time equally between each of the two sports, and for the second consecutive season, she participated in the postseason in both softball and track and field.
Lewisville earned another trip to the medal stand at the Class 6A state track and field championships in Austin, with Allen again teaming with TCU signees and sisters Bre’Anna and Te’Anna Harlin, as well as Sydnee Wilson, to capture third place in both the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays.
Allen was just as much of a force on the softball field.
Named the district’s defensive player of the year, Allen, a Georgia commit, committed just four errors on 76 total chances for a .947 fielding percentage while hitting .557 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, 40 runs and 19 stolen bases.
On the final day of the regular season, Allen hit a solo home run to lift the Farmers to a 2-0 win over Hebron and clinch third place in District 6-6A for the Farmers.
Most improved athlete
Drew Schmidt, Lewisville baseball
Schmidt and the senior class for the Farmer baseball team have come a long way since their sophomore season.
After not winning a district game two years ago, Lewisville recorded three 6-6A victories in 2022 before finishing 7-7 this year and on the cusp of a playoff appearance. The Farmers began District 6-6A play 4-0, which included a three-game district win streak for the first time since 2017.
Pitching hasn’t always been a natural position for Schmidt as he is a natural shortstop, but as the ace of Lewisville’s pitching staff, he elevated his game this year while being a significant offensive contributor.
Named to the all-district first team, Schmidt went 6-2 with a 0.68 ERA and 44 strikeouts while giving up just 13 earned runs in 44 innings. Offensively, he hit .316 with seven doubles, two home runs, 18 RBIs and 16 runs.
Schmidt, a UT-Tyler signee, had one of the best outings of his career in Lewisville’s 5-1 victory over Plano West on March 21, tossing a complete game with five strikeouts against just two hits.
