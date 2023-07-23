The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Lewisville-area teams have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best performance
Green’s second-half surge powers Lewisville
Lewisville head boys basketball coach Toby Martin admitted that he was little frustrated at halftime of the Farmers’ Feb. 10 road game at Marcus. The Farmers forced 13 first-half turnovers, but they held just a one-point lead over the Marauders.
Martin had a rather blunt message for his team during the halftime speech in the locker room.
“Coach (Martin) basically told us, ‘If y’all want to win this game, dig down deep and find it in your heart to win,’” said Lewisville alum Tre’Lin Green.
Green heeded Martin’s words. The Farmers' point guard had his hands all over a big second-half performance by Lewisville. Whether it was a made jump shot, drive to the basket that resulted in a 3-point play or quick hands to force a steal while playing defense, Green put on a show for the Farmer fans in attendance inside Marauders Activities Center. Green finished with 23 points in Lewisville’s 65-53 victory.
Green scored nine points of his 23 points in the third quarter, which included a 14-0 run by Lewisville. He capped off the spurt by making a jump shot just inside the 3-point line to give the Farmers a 51-40 lead.
“He makes things difficult, especially if there is no secondary ball handler,” Martin said of Green. “He was able to put a lot of pressure on guys.”
Best coach
Erin Smith, Marcus girls soccer
On Monday, Smith was presented with the Texas High School Coaches Association girls soccer coach of the year at the 91st annual THSCA Coaching School and Convention in Houston.
But it was less than a year ago when Smith helped Marcus to overcome some obstacles to win their second state title.
Coming into this season, Smith was elevated to interim head coach just days before the first game of the season for the Lady Marauders. Smith inherited a roster that lost 11 seniors from their 2022 team to graduation, and the leading scorer from that team, Maddie Reynolds, suffered a torn ACL.
Marcus struggled to a 0-1-1 start to District 6-6A play, but the Lady Marauders proceeded to turn things around in a big way.
Marcus finished the season on an 18-game win streak, culminating with the second state title in program history following a 2-0 win over Fort Bend Ridge Point in the Class 6A championship match. Three days after the conclusion of the season, Smith was hired as Marcus’ full-time head coach.
“I gave everything I had to this group of girls and helped them realize that this was their season, and they believed in themselves and pushed themselves every bit of the way,” Smith said. "Our culture was amazing and I'm just proud of the way they came together. Coaching them has been one of the greatest joys of my life."
Biggest upset
Lewisville boys soccer hands Hebron 1st loss
Although the district title had already been won by Hebron the week prior to its March 13 road game against Lewisville, the Farmers had a different motive, which was to carry momentum heading into the postseason.
Lewisville did that and then some.
Alum Mason Church scored a goal late in the first half and alum Edwin Beltran posted another shutout to lead the Farmers to a 1-0 victory, and more importantly, hand Hebron its first setback after a 17-0-3 start. Lewisville went 4-0-2 over its last six regular-season games, and despite losing in a bi-district playoff game to Allen, the Farmers finished with 15 wins and made the postseason.
Hebron held Lewisville alum DJ Koulai without a goal – Koulai scored 32 goals – but he played a huge role in the game’s lone tally.
After a Hebron defender misplayed a goal kick by Beltran late in the first half, Lewisville got a foot on the ball and created a scoring chance. Koulai drove the net and Hawks goalie Harrison Graham made a save to deny Koulai, but Church kicked home the rebound for the goal.
