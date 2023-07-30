The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, the Lewisville area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best male athlete
DJ Koulai, Lewisville boys soccer
Koulai finished his high school career as one of the most prolific goal scorers to have ever come through Lewisville.
Every year, Koulai recorded a significant increase in his offensive output. The 5-foot-9 forward made his varsity debut as a sophomore, scoring a goal in his first-ever game for Lewisville and went on to finish that season with nine goals. Koulai doubled that total to 19 goals his junior season, leading the Farmers to the third round of the playoffs for the second time since 1993. He was named the District 6-6A offensive player of the year.
Koulai saved his best for last.
In the summer prior to the start of his senior season, Koulai played with a club team for the first time – an experience that he used to not only gain exposure from college coaches, but continue to adjust to the physical nature of Texas high school soccer after his family moved to the United States from the Ivory Coast when he was a freshman.
Koulai was a force around the net for Lewisville this past season, scoring 32 goals to help guide the Farmers to another playoff berth. Following the conclusion of the season, Koulai signed his national letter of intent with Bradley University – Lewisville’s first Division I boys soccer commit in 13 years.
Best female athlete
Ileah Brown, Lewisville girls wrestling
It was a historic season on the mat for Brown.
Brown won the 100th match of her high school career at the Region I-6A tournament, becoming the first Lewisville wrestler to achieve that threshold since current Marcus head coach Brittany Marshall. Marshall tallied 147 career wins and was a two-time state champion for the Farmers.
The following week at the Class 6A state tournament in Cypress, Brown became the first Farmer to wrestle in a state final since Marshall did so in 2015. Brown advanced to the 114-pound first-place match after she pinned each of her first two opponents before taking an 11-4 decision of Rockwall’s Megan Edwards in the semifinals.
Although Brown’s title aspirations fell just short following a 6-2 loss to Fernanda Lopez of Lake Highlands in the first-place match, she finished her senior season with a 43-10 record. And she hadn’t been wrestling for long, taking up the sport for the first time as a freshman.
“It feels good because every year that I’ve progressed, I’ve gotten significantly a lot better,” Brown said. “I’m really proud about the support that I’ve gotten and to be able to make it this far. Every year that I’ve progressed has proven that all of the work that I’ve put in has gone in my favor.”
Best team
Flower Mound baseball
There was a moment when there was some uncertainty as to whether or not Flower Mound could advance past the first round of the playoffs.
The Jaguars lost two games to District 6-6A champion Hebron during the final week of the season before losing Game 1 of bi-district to Prosper in eight innings. After the loss, Flower Mound held a team meeting to discuss the team’s recent happenings. It was a meeting that brought the Jaguars closer as a team.
Not only did the meeting change Flower Mound’s team bond for the better, but Jaguars head coach Danny Wallace made some changes to the lineup that helped to steer the ship in the right direction. Rising senior center fielder Sam Erickson was moved to the top of the batting order. Flower Mound proceeded to outscore its opponents 83-25 over its final 13 postseason games, culminating with the Jaguars capturing their second state title.
Erickson played a key role in Flower Mound’s 6-4 win over Pearland in the 6A title game, making a diving catch to keep Flower Mound’s one-run lead in tact then hit a two-run home run one inning later to give the Jaguars a three-run advantage.
Senior designated hitter Adrian Rodriguez was named MVP of the state tournament after he had two hits in the title game, including a home run.
Flower Mound boasted an outstanding pitching rotation with alums Evan Rolison and Jacob Gholston, and seniors Josh Glaser, Mason Arnold and Zack James keeping the opposition in check with Gholston and James – both Div. I commits; Gholston an Oklahoma commit and James a TCU pledge – anchoring the top of the rotation.
With seven defensive starters returning next season, in addition to Arnold, James and Rodriguez, Flower Mound should be one of the favorites in the Dallas area to make a return trip to state.
