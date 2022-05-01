While working on her chalk art piece outside the entrance of Lewisville City Hall the morning of the Colorpalooza event Saturday, April 23, Carrie Dziabczenko's spider creation was drawing quite the crowd. It was an anamorphic 3-D chalk art piece of a tarantula to be exact, and if you have a fear of spiders, you would have wanted to stay away from her creation during the event because it was so life-like.
Dziabczenko, who operates her studio, Carriedzi Art, was born in Glendale, California, but moved to Utah when she was less than a year old. She lived there until she graduated high school, and then attended Utah State University and graduated with a BA in English. After living in Southern California for eight years, Dziabczenko came to Texas and has lived in northern Fort Worth for nearly 18 years.
Let's learn more about Dziabczenko and her love of chalk art:
How do you decide what you will create prior to starting your chalk art creation? How did you decide on the spider?
"Choosing an image to create is always a bit of a challenge," said Dziabczenko. "I am always collecting ideas about what to create next. I settled on the tarantula because I wanted something that would engage the crowd, elicit a response and that they would have fun posing alongside. I wanted it to appeal to all ages and genders but also be something that I could translate into an anamorphic 3-D effect. Also, I saw several really big spiders the week before the event."
How long have you been creating chalk art pieces of work, and how and why did you choose that medium?
"I have always created art. I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family that immersed me in all kinds or artistic influences. I have aunts, uncles, cousins, siblings and parents, all of whom sing, play musical instruments, draw, paint, make jewelry, and do photography. I was always encouraged to develop my interests and talents. I got into doing chalk art after a long phase of having "artist's block" where I felt uninspired and intimidated by blank paper or canvas. As a mom, I spent a lot of time supervising my children outside and the box of sidewalk chalk was frequently sitting next to me. With no pressure on me because it was "only chalk" I felt free to start drawing things again. My kids helped with inspiration. 'Mom, draw a dump truck! Make My Little Pony!' Before I knew it, I was making chalk murals in my driveway which were noticed not only by my neighbors, but also by the online chalking community. Before I knew it, I was being invited to participate in chalk events as a featured artist."
Are you a full-time artist, and do you specialize in any other mediums, and if so, where can our readers see more of your work?
"Now that my children are all in school, I am trying to make art more of a full time endeavor. Beside chalk pastels, I dabble in acrylics, ink, colored pencil, graphite, and watercolor. I always enjoy challenging myself to learn new mediums. My work can be found on Instagram @carriedzi or on Facebook @Carriedzi Art."
As a chalk artist, is it difficult to know that a good rain storm can wash away your hard work when you had pieces at festivals like Colorpalooza?
"There is a beauty in the temporary nature of chalk art. Part of the attraction to street painting is the performance aspect and being able to engage with people as you create and have them see the creation process. But I think mostly I appreciate the metaphor for life that it symbolizes to me; we need to learn to enjoy the moment and more fully appreciate and enjoy the good things we have in life right now, because tomorrow, the rain will inevitably come and wash it away, turning it to dust. All the same, sometimes it's hard to know that all of that hard work will wash away. That's why I take pictures!"
What is your favorite part of attending and taking part in festivals like Colorpalooza?
"I love meeting up with the other artists! I'm an introvert by nature and street painting forces me out of my shell. Since beginning my journey as a chalk artist and street painter, I feel like I have found my tribe. I have friends all over the world with whom I share a sense of camaraderie. I think it takes a certain type of "crazy" to do what we do and I love finding other people with the same type of crazy that I have. I have found that chalk artists are usually supportive, accepting, and helpful. There are people I consider to be friends that I might only see once or twice a year, and others whom I have never even met in person but have connected with online.
