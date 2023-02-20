Beth Oliver has worked in libraries since she was a student in college, now serving as the Lewisville Public Library’s Youth Librarian. When she’s not working, Oliver enjoys reading, watching movies, listening to music, or doing anything that is creative.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Beth Oliver, and I started working in libraries many moons ago as a student worker at a library at Louisiana State University (Geaux Tigers!). I’ve been the Teen Librarian at Lewisville Public Library for six years, and I worked in youth services in public libraries in Kansas and Louisiana for another six years. My husband and I have a daughter who is away at college, and a tiny lap dog who rules our home.
What do you do in your role as Youth Librarian for the Lewisville Public Library?
My official title is Youth Librarian, so I work with all ages of youth (birth to 18) and spend a lot of time at the Youth Services Desk assisting younger kids and their caregivers, recommending books, and helping with research; plus I also purchase some of the children’s non-fiction books. My informal title is Teen Librarian, though, because I am the person at LPL who is specifically tasked with serving teens ages 13-18. I select all of the English-language materials for LPL’s teen collections, plan library events for teens, create teen book displays, plan the annual Teen Summer Reading Program, and do outreach in middle and high schools.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love planning and delivering teen programs at the library. I’m always gathering ideas and feedback from our teen patrons to make sure our teen events are fun and relevant, things that our teens really want to be part of. In the last year, for example, LPL has offered teens-only K-Pop dance lessons, a college fair, an after-hours movie night, art and makerspace events, a weekly after school drop-in, and a De-stress Fest during finals that included snuggles with therapy dogs! We have a teens-only after-hours game night coming up soon, and later this spring we’re celebrating Earth Month by upcycling materials into wearable art. These events are lots of fun, but for me the best part is that they give me a chance to get to know local teens better and build relationships with them, so that (hopefully) they will come back often and take advantage of everything LPL has to offer them.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I’m notoriously bad at choosing favorites of anything, but I love both shopping and being creative, so the new Joann Fabrics location on Hebron is like heaven to me — so much fabric, and aisles after aisles of other art and craft supplies just waiting for me!
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I’ve always gravitated to public service. As a kid I thought a lot about teaching because I really wanted to work with youth and have an impact on their lives, but teaching never seemed like quite the right fit. I knew several librarians personally and I loved going to my local library and reading, but for some reason I never thought of “librarian” as a possible career until I was in my teens — but when I did, everything clicked into place. Before I graduated high school I had already mapped out my path through undergrad studies and into library school, and I never looked back.
What are you passionate about?
I feel strongly about the right to equal access to library services, so I try to identify and remove barriers that may prevent teens or any other patrons from being able to use their public library. (I’m so proud of LPL for going fine-free last year to eliminate one such barrier.) I also want everyone to feel welcome, represented, and valued at my library, especially teens, so I work hard to provide welcoming spaces, programs that reflect our teens’ interests, and diverse collections of materials.
Who or what inspires you?
I get so much professional inspiration from meeting other teen librarians and visiting other libraries. Librarians are wonderful about sharing information and ideas with each other, so I always come back from a library conference or librarian meetup excited and with new ideas to explore. The other things that really energize me are when I have a successful teen program or make a connection with a patron, or just see teens happy and comfortable at the library.
What are some of your favorite books or authors?
Again, notoriously bad at choosing favorites! I mostly read teen books, and these are some I’ve read recently that have really stuck with me: Ashley Schumacher’s first-love romance “Full Flight” (bonus: the author lives in DFW); Amber McBride’s novel-in-verse “Me (Moth);” and David Arnold’s genre-bending “The Electric Kingdom.” I also love Elizabeth Acevedo, especially listening to her perform her own audiobooks. As for adult fiction, I recently read and enjoyed the third book in the “Thursday Murder Club” series by Richard Osman, “The Bullet That Missed.”
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a librarian?
Many people don’t really understand what librarians do and how important it is for them to have good communication and people skills, especially if they work directly with the public, so you definitely want to build up those kinds of skills. If you are able, volunteer or work at a library before you start library school; you can learn a lot about the realities of librarianship, and also get a taste of the many types of librarian jobs that are out there so that you might have a clearer idea of what path to take through undergrad and grad school. And you may also make some connections that can help you when you are ready to get your first librarian job!
What do you like to do in your free time?
I am terrible about making time for my hobbies, but when I do, I love to play tabletop games with friends and family, read, watch movies, listen to music, and do pretty much anything that’s creative – sewing, collaging, printmaking, and photography are just some of the artsy things I enjoy.
