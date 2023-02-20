Lewisville profile 219.jpeg
Courtesy of Beth Oliver

Beth Oliver has worked in libraries since she was a student in college, now serving as the Lewisville Public Library’s Youth Librarian. When she’s not working, Oliver enjoys reading, watching movies, listening to music, or doing anything that is creative.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments