Casey Carter is a police captain for the Lewisville Police Department where he has served the city since 1994. A big part of his job is helping people, which he said is something he truly enjoys. When he’s not working, Carter can be found building things, restoring antique cars, ranching, flying airplanes, and spending time with his family.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have deep roots in Lewisville, Texas. My great great great grandfather, Lewis Nevels Carter settled in Lewisville in the 1840s. His tombstone is one of the oldest ones in the Old Hall Cemetery. His son Thomas Childress Carter was a carpenter who helped to build the Old Denton County Courthouse and the Old Red Brick Courthouse in Dallas.
My great grandfather Harvey Carter owned a dirt work construction company and his company built the Garza Little Elm lake dam during the Great Depression. While working on that job, Harvey purchased land near Little Elm. In the 1950s when the Lewisville Lake dam was constructed and the lake level rose, Harvey’s land near Little Elm became lakefront property. After his death, my great grandmother sold lakefront lots during the 1960s and 1970s and this area became known as Carter Addition.
My parents bought one of the lake lots adjacent to my great-grandmother’s home and acreage just before I was born. I lived there, in Carter Addition, surrounded by the extended family until I was seven when our family moved to my father’s ranch in northwest Wise County, near Greenwood, Texas. I grew up working on the family cattle ranch and playing school sports. I graduated from Decatur High School in 1989 and later received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, from the University of North Texas in 1993. I married Carrie, the love of my life, on January 1, 1994, and I began my career in law enforcement at the Lewisville Police Department on January 12, 1994. During my 29-year law enforcement career, I have served as a patrol officer, field training officer, property detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, special operations captain, patrol captain, and criminal investigations captain. Each of these assignments has been challenging and rewarding. My wife, Carrie and I moved to our small ranch outside of Sanger, Texas in 1997. We raised three boys, and with the help of family and friends, we built a “barndominium” before that was a word.
What do you do in your role as a captain in the Lewisville Police Department?
As a police captain, I manage the needs of the officers and sergeants in my assigned area, and I do my best to create a positive working environment for them to succeed. I am currently assigned to the Patrol Division and in that assignment, I monitor the call load, listen to radio traffic, give direction when needed, respond to critical events, keep the command staff informed, review paperwork, and ensure our enforcement actions are carried out in a way that is safe, fair, legal and without prejudice.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I truly enjoy helping people. Over the years, I have been blessed to have had the responsibility to be present on many individuals’ worst days, knowing that in those difficult moments, the things I say and the compassion I show can have lasting effects. I have been part of many shift-wide money collections where hotel rooms were provided for needy families and I have quietly given gasoline or food to many stranded, hungry strangers. The quiet “thank you” and genuine appreciation you receive from these opportunities, to help others, are the best paychecks you can ever receive.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I really enjoy being at work with my brothers and sisters in blue at LPD. We get to spend our time working together to help others, promote safety, prevent crime, and apprehend suspects. What could be more fun and exciting?
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I honestly did not know just how much fun it would be. I initially had planned to work here for just a few years, planning to pursue a career in federal law enforcement. However, after a short time working as a night shift patrol officer, I was hooked for life! I was having a lot of fun and doing a challenging job, while positively impacting the lives of so many.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to go into the police force?
I would advise anyone wanting to enter police work, to first get a college education to be competitive in hiring and promotional opportunities. I would also recommend that young officers always treat people the way they would treat their own family members. It is amazing how easy the job becomes when you treat people the right way.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about people. I believe people are the most important part of any equation. As a police captain, I get to work with citizens and employees, where I get the pleasure of listening to issues, seeking resolutions, and ensuring everyone is treated respectfully. I am also very passionate about family. Being a part of the Lewisville Police Department has made me a part of a wonderful family of officers and staff. I believe the family atmosphere at the City of Lewisville has been a huge factor in my career longevity. I have had the pleasure for the past 17 years, to work with our retired police officers to host “The Liar’s Club BBQ,” an annual BBQ, where retirees and their families are invited to mingle with current police department employees. Former Chief Steve McFadden named the event after attending the first annual event wearing a fishing-themed T-shirt that had the caption “Liar’s Club." Since my son joined the Lewisville Fire Department, five years ago, we have been including the retired firefighters, current Lewisville firefighters, and their families. There are a lot of funny stories shared at these events and I am pretty sure that the stories have been slightly embellished over time. Thankfully, there are rarely any fact checkers present to correct the embellishments. It is a lot of fun to keep in contact with the retirees and to keep them updated on police department events. The family connection with our retirees is important to them and it is also very important to me!
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the Lewisville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, or LCPAAA. I have been a liaison with the LCPAAA volunteer group for over 18 years. This group of citizens constantly amazes me! The members of the LCPAAA participate in many activities to support the mission and officers of the Lewisville Police Department. I have watched the LCPAAA volunteers freely give their time to support all the LPD officers and share the work that we get paid to do! It reminds me how honored I am, to have this job and what a pleasure it is to serve this community because we receive so much love and support from the citizens.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I enjoy building things, restoring antique cars, ranching, flying airplanes, and spending time with my family. My favorite thing to do is “working with my boys!” All three of my sons have become skilled workers and they all share my interest in flying. We have a public-use airport with two grass runways at our home and we have two nostalgic airplanes that we fly (1946 Luscombe 8A and 1960 Cessna 182C). My wife doesn’t sit in the pilot seat but she is the best navigator that I know. She has a way of keeping “her four boys” headed in the right direction!
