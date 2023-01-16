Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Alexis Barnett, more commonly known as Lexi. I am originally from Oklahoma and moved to DFW in 2019 to go to the University of North Texas. There, I got my bachelor's degree in Urban Policy and Planning.
What do you do in your role as a planner?
As a planner, I interpret applicable state and local codes, ordinances, and regulations. I then apply them to reviews of various development applications including plats, permits, site plans, certificate of occupancies, certificate of completions, alcohol beverage permits, variance requests, and zoning applications; I conduct site work and field inspections as needed with the applications. I write and present formal and technical reports, working papers, and correspondence. I also conduct extensive research in specific or general project areas. As a team we identify community problems, issues, and opportunities in particular neighborhoods that could be mitigated through better community planning. A part of that is upgrades and maintenance to our comprehensive plan, small-area plans and other long-range plans.
What brought you to the City of Lewisville?
My dream job coming out of college, and still now, was to be a planner! I saw that the City of Lewisville was hiring for planners and I knew that I had to take the opportunity.
What are you most excited for in your role as planner for the city?
I am most excited about starting my career, especially in a city that is so driven and forward-thinking. I look forward to getting to know and working with this amazing team that the Lewisville Planning Department has!
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about being in tune with myself and the world around me!
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I love to read books, cross-stitch, take walks to Denton Square, and most importantly spend time with my family and friends.
Who or what inspires you?
What inspires me is the possibility of making a difference in not only people’s day-to-day lives but the future.
What are some things you want our readers to know about you?
I am very excited to be a part of the City of Lewisville team and to be starting my career.
What is one of your proudest achievements?
My proudest achievement recently would have to be getting my degree. Schooling is challenging and full of ups and downs, and I’m proud of myself for having the drive to finish.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.